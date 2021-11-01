There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

"I have lived in this area for 16 years," says real estate agent Catherine Lee. "The convenience and charm drew me to Hollywood Heights. This part of Dallas has character that makes you feel like you're in a small town, but you have all the conveniences of a big city just minutes away."

Conveniently located close to downtown, White Rock Lake, Lower Greenville, and more great restaurants than you can count, Hollywood Heights is known for its East Dallas charm and unique architecture.

"The winding streets are lined with large oak, maple, and pecan trees that are home to many bird species, including barred owls which you can often hear," Lee says. "Hollywood Heights is sort of off the beaten path, tucked away near Lakewood Country Club. But if you venture out of the neighborhood, you are close to everything."

Lee offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Hollywood Heights. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Sa Sa Sushi, Mi Cocina for Mambo Taxis, Scalini's to see the locals and enjoy great food, and Times Ten Cellars never disappoints," Lee says.

Where to play

"White Rock Lake has so many activities for the entire family, from running and walking to cycling and taking your dogs around the nine-mile trail," she says. "It’s fun to watch the sailboats and the high school students practice their rowing. The sunsets from White Rock Lake are beautiful, and make you feel like you are far away from the city."

The Dallas Arboretum has something for everyone, and is open year-round with the exception of a few holidays. There are seasonal exhibits, private venues for events, concerts, cooking classes, and much more. "My favorite times to visit are the spring to see the blooming flowers and the fall when they display almost 90,000 pumpkins," Lee says.

Where to live

“Hollywood Heights boasts some of the most charming homes in Dallas," says Lee. "These include Tudor cottages, Dilbeck homes, Art Deco, French and Spanish eclectic, Craftsman, and Monterrey styles. Many homes still have their original leaded and stained-glass windows and doors, too."

The neighborhood is also zoned for highly sought-after Lakewood Elementary, with many great private school options nearby.

