There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

For Jason Clark, convincing people to move to his neighborhood is not a hard job. The real estate agent moved to Lakewood in 2018, and since then he's been an advocate for the area and its small-town, neighborhood feel.

"The walkability and community vibe are what I love about Lakewood," Clark says. "Everyone always has a smile, and there's a sense of pride and history wherever you go — whether it's having Italian food at Scalini's or walking through the Arboretum to see their beautiful seasonal displays."

Clark, who is an Accredited Luxury Home Specialist and has more than 21 years of experience in real estate, offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Lakewood. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Scalini's is my favorite," Clark says, though The Heights, Mi Cocina, The Balcony Club, Hudson House, Meso Maya, and Smoky Rose each have their turn when it's time for a night out.

Where to play

White Rock Lake is the jewel of Lakewood, with many celebrities choosing to live right by its shores. You can walk or bike the 9.33 miles around it, or spend a day at the popular dog park.

The Santa Fe Trail connects White Rock to Deep Ellum, meaning you can head into the city for a concert or meal without ever having to get in your car.

Tietze Park boasts a playground, picnic area, pool, and sports facilities, making it a versatile option for recreation.

What to see

Spanning 66 lush acres, the Dallas Arboretum sits on the shores of White Rock Lake — the Cool Thursdays concert series always includes a stunning sunset over the water.

Though the 1938-built Lakewood Theater no longer shows movies, you can catch live music performances on its historic stage or knock down some pins in its bowling alley, Bowlski's.

Where to live

"Home styles here vary from traditional to transitional to modern," Clark says. "Lakewood is ever-changing, but always manages to keep its charming feel."

"I can’t say enough good things about Jason," says one client. "He took over a property that had been on the market for more than 300 days with no activity, and made a plan and executed it. He had the property staged, met every person that viewed it, and kept me well-informed."

Once the home went under contract, Clark took care of everything down to the repairs — all the seller had to do was show up to closing. And, even then, he had the title company go to the seller for signatures.

"In all my years, I have never been happier or treated better," the client says. "Jason’s knowledge, passion, and care for his clients is unparalleled and I cannot thank him enough."

---

Jason Clark lives, works, and plays in Lakewood. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email jclark@briggsfreeman.com, or call 662-279-9191.