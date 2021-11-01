There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Kimberli Hildreth Bailey always thought she'd be in commercial real estate — after all, her father has been a commercial real estate broker for more than 40 years — but the first time she helped a client find their dream home, she knew she was hooked.

Now, the residential real estate agent delights in helping others buy and sell in Dallas, particularly in the M Streets. Named for two of the neighborhood's most prominent streets, Monticello Avenue and McCommas Boulevard, the area was first developed in the 1920s as Greenland Hills.

"I live in Lakewood Heights, which is just east of the M Streets," she says, explaining that the M Streets neighborhood technically stops at Skillman Street, and that she is just east of Skillman. "My husband and I have lived here for almost two years, having lived in State Thomas for two years before that. We knew we loved East Dallas immediately."

"It's just a short drive, or even walk, from Lower Greenville and Knox-Henderson, and is also close to White Rock Lake," she says. "Lower Greenville houses some of the most fun restaurants and bars in Dallas, while White Rock Lake provides a beautiful area for people to ride their bikes, go on long walks, and take their pups to the White Rock Lake Dog Park."

Bailey offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in the M Streets. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Times Ten Cellars is one of the cutest local wine bars in the area," she says. "It has its own line of wine — the 2017 Pinot Noir is the best — sourced from all over California and Texas. My husband and I love walking our black lab, Charlie, to Times Ten and sitting outside with a glass of Pinot and a charcuterie board made with meats from Jimmy's Food Store."

Barcelona Wine Bar, HG Sply Co., Thai Thai, Taverna, Hudson House, and E Bar Tex-Mex are also in heavy rotation.

If coffee is more your vibe, Bailey suggests White Rock Coffee. "Their house blend is unbeatable, and they even have live music every weekend and open-mic nights on Thursdays at their flagship store in Lake Highlands," she says.

Where to play

Bailey names Tietze Park and its aquatic center, Glencoe Park, and White Rock Lake (plus its dog park) as go-to spots.

Where to live

"The typical home styles for this area are Tudor and Craftsman," Bailey says. "Most of the original homes in the M Streets were built in the 1920s, and one of my very favorite parts about these homes is their uniqueness. No two are the same, the layouts are all different — some have hand-painted tile, stained-glass windows and doors, sunrooms, and open patios."

A particular joy of Bailey's is unearthing a home's history and then conveying it to the buyers, explaining why certain features are still included in the structure: "Everything in these older homes has a purpose," she says.

A prime example of a classic M Streets home is 5802 Mercedes Ave., a recent sale of Bailey's that was snapped up in just one day (and sold for over list price).

With ample natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and a chef's kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a wine refrigerator, it's not hard to see why.

"Kimberli was a very professional agent who guided us through our transaction with knowledge and patience," says the seller. "She knew our specific real estate market very well, and had great insight on how to best sell our home. Our house basically sold before it went on the market — I don’t know how you can improve on that! Kimberli is an outstanding agent. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is very lucky to have her on their team. I would highly recommend her!"

---

