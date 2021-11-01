There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Those searching for just the right neighborhood in Allen should consider Montgomery Farm, which comes fully endorsed by real estate agent Nimesh Patel.

"The location is unbeatable," he says. "Your neighbor is Watters Creek, which is such a great place to spend both weeknights and weekends. I used to live very close to Montgomery Farm, and this unique neighborhood really stands out."

Patel, a former hotel management professional who has also dabbled in stand-up comedy on the side ("It was better for me to stick to real estate," he laughs), has been watching all the new construction that's expanding the area.

"The beauty of Allen is that it's small enough to find your go-to spot and become a familiar face, but you can also enjoy the perks of your neighboring cities," Patel says.

Patel offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Montgomery Farm. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Take a walk or quick drive to Watters Creek, grab a pizza from Grimaldi's, and then stroll on over to Mi Cocina for a Mambo Taxi," he advises. "If Watters Creek doesn't cut it, you're only a few minutes away from Fairview Town Center, Legacy West, The Shops at Legacy, and The Star in Frisco."

Where to play

"As a fan of green space, I love that the neighborhood has decided to preserve land for conservation and educational purposes," Patel says. "Celebration Park is a great place to take kids to play, or you can drive a few minutes to Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve in East Plano."

Allen Premium Outlets are only a few miles away, offering factory brands like Nike, Banana Republic, J. Crew, Coach, and more.

Of course, Allen is also famous for its high school football stadium. "Regardless of whether you're alumni or not, Friday night football games are definitely an experience," he says. "You never know, you may end up watching the next Kyler Murray."

Where to live

"Montgomery Farm is unlike a lot of Collin County neighborhoods in that it has a lot of creative build styles," Patel says. "You have your traditional brick homes, but also Mediterranean, modern, Colonial, Craftsman, and more."

Patel says there are floorplans to suit first-time homebuyers, empty nesters, and large families, encouraging a diverse age range among neighbors.

"The curb appeal also just feels special," he says. "Even the neighborhood entrances provide a real wow factor. You immediately feel like you've been transported to a true luxury neighborhood."

---

Nimesh Patel works and plays in Montgomery Farm in Allen. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email npatel@briggsfreeman.com, or call 972-834-5468.