---

When you ask a Richardson resident what drew them to the area, a common answer is "the schools." This, and the fact that Richardson is considered the telecommunication center of Dallas, is what Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Laura Crowl hears most from potential buyers.

The excellent schools don't stop at the high school level, either. Richardson is home to the University of Texas at Dallas, the largest public university in the city.

"I've been helping people buy and sell in Richardson for over 15 years, and I just love how family-oriented it is," Laura says. "The community is very strong."

The combination of great schools and an expanding list of amenities is bringing more people up the highway — and keeping them there. Richardson offers its residents the benefits of suburban living but is only a short drive from downtown Dallas, which means easy access to businesses and entertainment venues (think Mavs and Stars games).

It's also easy to take the DART train, "but that's assuming you want — or need — to leave," Laura says.

Laura offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Richardson. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Richardson is a foodie's dream, with a seemingly endless supply of tasty options. Laura points out Truck Yard and Del’s Charcoal Burgers, along with Monta Ramen, Pho Pasteur, Saigon Block, and Sushi Sake.

But hands down her favorite food tradition is going for ice cream at Sweet Firefly after eating at Shady's.

Where to play

Richardson residents can work on their golf swing at Canyon Creek Country Club, or take advantage of the many hiking and biking trails at Sherrill Park.

CityLine is home to 17-acre Fox Creek Park and 3.5-acre CityLine Park, both of which have kids' play areas that connect to Richardson’s scenic trails.

The Heights Recreation Center contains top-notch fitness equipment and classes, as well as a basketball court and game room.

What to see

Wonderful touring and local shows come to the Eisemann Center, offering music, theater, and dance, or you can take in a student show at UTD.

At Goldmark Cultural Center, rotating exhibitions feature the works of both emerging and established visual artists.

Where to live

"Depending on your needs, Richardson provides price points and homes for all," Laura says. "From the first-time homebuyer to a growing family to empty nesters — anyone can find a home in Richardson that meets their specific needs."

Laura points out that the area sports traditional, single-family, detached homes as well as townhomes, and says that properties tend to be half an acre or larger and always boast lush landscaping.

---

