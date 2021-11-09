Home » Real Estate
Texas' swankiest equestrian estate stampedes onto market for $16 million near Dallas

The estate at 1200 Rockgate Rd. in Bartonville is listed for $15.9 million. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
The ultra-modern home was just built last year. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
Every room includes a view. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
A 500-bottle wine cellar ensures no one is thirsty. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
Take in views of approaching storms from the tub. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
The backyard pool is perfect for entertaining. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
The estate sits on 72 acres. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
The custom-built equestrian barn is equipped 24 oversized stalls. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
The property offers a cross-country equestrian course designed by Carsten Meyer. Photo courtesy of Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
An estate northwest of Dallas that’s ideal for horsing around just hit the market for $15.9 million.

The 72-acre property, at 1200 Rockgate Rd. in Bartonville (in Denton County, near Argyle), features an array of equestrian facilities, along with an ultra-modern mansion built last year.

An undeveloped 20-acre swath is set aside for a honey-producing operation.

“Upon entry into this private facility in Bartonville, a sense of sophistication and attention to detail is apparent, as it was meticulously planned to be an equestrian enthusiast’s dream property,” says Douglas Elliman Texas, which is marketing the estate.

The custom-built equestrian barn is equipped 24 oversized stalls, six wash-and-tack racks, a large feed room, a laundry room, a full bathroom, and a tack room with personal lockers, as well as a lounge and viewing area overlooking the covered arena. The upstairs portion of the barn contains a second viewing area, along with three apartments for managers and caretakers.

The property also offers a cross-country equestrian course designed by Carsten Meyer.

From the 8,079-square-foot main house, you can see several of the ponds on the property. One of the bathtubs is positioned so its user can gaze at Texas storms. Other highlights of the house include:

  • Four bedrooms.
  • Four-and-half bathrooms.
  • 500-bottle wine cellar.
  • Media room.
  • “His and hers” offices.
  • Outdoor pool and patio.
  • Three-car garage with workshop.

The agency calls it "one of, if not the most, luxurious equestrian estates in all of Texas."

The equestrian center was designed and built by Holtman designworks, while F+W Architects Southlake handled the house.

“For those looking to house an art collection, soaring ceilings and directional lighting offer the ideal space for a gallery,” Douglas Elliman Texas notes.

The firm’s Nadia Black and Kelsey Bond have the listing.

