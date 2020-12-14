New residential development in McKinney comes with its own lagoon

If nothing says "home" to you like a lagoon, then put McKinney on your short list of places to live: Megatel Homes LLC, a Texas homebuilder, is developing a community of homes called the Venetian Lagoon, centered around what looks like a very very large pool.

The builder has already secured 204 lots in the first phase of the $450 million development project, with another 1,000 lots to be acquired, and potential to expand beyond that.

It will include multifamily and single-family homes ranging from 1,200 to 3,500 square feet, priced from $250,000 to $500,000, "located alongside a manmade lagoon," says the release.

A non-manmade lagoon is defined as "a stretch of salt water separated from the sea by a low sandbank or coral reef." But Dallas loooves waterparks, hotel pools, and other splashy amenities.

Megatel co-founder Zack Ipour says the community will offer a waterside living experience yet in the suburbs, and calls McKinney the "ideal location."

"The development of this lagoon community is a perfect illustration of Megatel Homes' innovative thinking and out-of-the-box mentality," Ipour says in a statement. "By offering homes equipped with both the traditional top-of-the-market multifamily amenities and an idyllic, beachfront lifestyle, we are able to deliver unparalleled value to the community's residents."

Lagoon communities potentially offer access to beach and waterfront recreational experiences, such as kayaking and sand activities.

The Venetian Lagoon development will feature 15 acres of land to include an entertainment center, clubhouse, bowling alley, and lagoon amenities, including pool, cabanas, and sand beaches. It's Megatel Homes' first lagoon community out of the more than 100 developments the company has completed since 2006, and one of 17 currently being planned by the firm. Lagoons for everyone.