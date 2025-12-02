Your Expert Guide
The Cedars: Stunning skyline views and great art just south of downtown Dallas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side.
Dallas has received numerous accolades for its impressive skyline, and that's what led real estate global advisor JB Hayes to purchase her loft in the Cedars more than eight years ago.
"I love to watch the buildings in the skyline change their colors and messages to support local causes and sports teams," she says. "With the views of downtown, the easy access to all major highways, and its close proximity to downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market, and Deep Ellum, it was a no-brainer! And did I mention the views of the skyline?"
This area of Dallas, which is directly south of downtown and north of the Trinity River, has undergone tremendous growth in recent years — and even more is on tap for the future. "This area will be impacted by multiple projects: the new Convention Center District anchored by the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, The Ambassador Residences now under construction, and more," Hayes says.
The artist community is another big plus. During the annual Cedars Open Studios Tour held each November, artists open their doors for all to come stop by, shop, and see what this area is about.
Hayes offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in the Cedars. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Hayes enjoys meeting new neighbors while frequenting Four Corners Brewing Company, Lee Harvey's, Full City Rooster, Off the Bone Barbeque, and Zalat Pizza. She supports her friends at open mic night at Autonomous Society Brewpub and enjoys craft beer brewed in-house with live music provided by the neighbors.
Baby Back Shak, Opening Bell Coffee, and Johnny's Waffles also make her must-visit list.
She has been raiding the pantry stocked full of local goods at Val's Cheesecakes in the Piggly Wiggly building on Akard and looks forward to their pop-up dinners and events.
To sip and see the Dallas skyline from the Cedars, check out Gallery Rooftop Lounge at Canvas Hotel Dallas or the Vetted Well patio at the Alamo Drafthouse Cedars.
Where to play
A little-known fact, even to most Dallasites: There is an entrance to the Santa Fe Trestle Trail down the street from the historic Longhorn Ballroom, located at the southeast corner of the Cedars. The ballroom first opened in 1950 and has showcased a wide variety of legends, from Willie Nelson to Ray Charles, Nat King Cole, and more. Hayes says the Santa Fe Trestle Trail a great place to get outdoors with your pups, friends, and family. She has spotted turtles, butterflies and of course the skyline from the trail.
Speaking of pups, South Side Bark Park is a large green space for Cedars neighbors (and their furry friends) to use. Hayes also likes to create resin art and pottery with Erika Thornton at Artist Till Death Studios.
The Cedars is home to an Alamo Drafthouse location, as well as the popular Gilley's Dallas, but it's also close to AT&T Discovery District, Pioneer Plaza and the Dallas Farmers Market.
A favorite spot of Hayes' is Grey Gardens Florist: "It's my happy place, as flowers make me smile. I love to bring life to open houses with some of their amazing arrangements." Be sure to check out their Saturday “Stem Specials” as they mark down flowers sold by the stem.
A few doors down from Grey Gardens is the recently opened Rhode & Sons, where hat artisan Dalton Rhode sells one-of-a-kind, handmade hats with custom toppers as well as chainstitched clothing and jackets.
Another hidden gem is Cactus Queen DFW, now located on Corinth near Park Avenue. Find all sizes and shapes to add some greenery to your life.
Where to live
Here you'll find Victorian-style homes from the early 1900s, repurposed warehouses like South Side on Lamar (which was the Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog merchandise center in a former life), industrial-style lofts like The Beat Lofts and Buzz Lofts, new-construction townhomes like Mirar at the Cedars, and various apartment options, with The Ambassador Residences under construction to open late 2026.
"This area is not cookie-cutter or one-size-fits-all," says Hayes. "There is a little bit of everything for all ages and interests."
Those familiar with the Cedars know the Eagle Apartments on South Ervay Street, a structure that was built in 1924 and flaunts a big, red entry door. Hayes has had four sales in the building, two off-market, which is remarkable considering there are only eight units in the building.
Hayes’ most significant Cedars sale was in the summer of 2024. One of the penthouses she listed at The Beat Lofts sold for $220,000 more than any Cedars residential sale documented in MLS.
