Your Expert Guide
Lakewood Heights: Where historic charm meets modern East Dallas living
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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Before real estate, Monica Vallina's world was shaped by architecture and design. She holds a degree in architecture and a deep foundation in interior design — an education that shaped her discipline and creativity. Earlier in her life she also spent 30 years dancing ballet, an experience she credits for her appreciation "for movement, proportion, and design, qualities that still influence how I see homes and architecture today." Her passion for travel keeps her abreast of the latest design trends and innovations, and it is that design-trained eye, she says, that makes her such a creative problem solver: whether she is evaluating a historic cottage or a thoughtful new build, she can see past the surface to a home's structure, flow, and long-term potential.
Those sensibilities serve her well in Lakewood Heights, the East Dallas neighborhood she has worked in for several years and counts as her own backyard. Vallina lives just a few blocks away, where she is raising her family and staying involved with local schools and community organizations — firsthand experience she says gives her a deep understanding of the lifestyle and sense of community that make Lakewood Heights and the surrounding East Dallas neighborhoods so special.
"I was drawn to the neighborhood because it offers such a distinctive mix of historic character, thoughtful new construction, and a strong sense of community," she says. "With my background in architecture and interior design, I naturally appreciate the variety of homes here and the opportunity to help clients understand both their design and long-term value. Lakewood Heights feels established yet continues to evolve, which makes it an especially exciting neighborhood to represent."
What she loves most is how connected the area is. "Lakewood Heights feels established, creative, and genuinely connected to the rest of East Dallas," Vallina says. "It has a relaxed neighborhood atmosphere, but it is still just minutes from downtown Dallas, Lower Greenville, Lakewood Shopping Center, and White Rock Lake. Residents can start the morning walking or biking around the lake, enjoy coffee or dinner at a locally owned neighborhood spot, and still have an easy commute into the city."
Vallina offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Lakewood Heights. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Sister on Lower Greenville is a favorite for dinner and drinks. Just minutes from Lakewood Heights, it has an intimate, stylish atmosphere that feels special without being overly formal. The menu blends Italian and Mediterranean flavors, with handmade pastas, wood-fired dishes, and shareable plates, plus a stellar wine and cocktail list. It is equally perfect for date night, dinner with friends, or celebrating something special.
Where to play
Tietze Park is the neighborhood's outdoor gathering place, with mature trees, shaded lawns, a playground, sports courts, a pool, and a historic pavilion.
Vallina calls it one of Lakewood Heights' best hidden gems. "It feels more like a neighborhood backyard than a city park," she says. "Beyond the amenities, it is a true gathering place where neighbors meet, families spend afternoons, and community events happen throughout the year. It captures what makes Lakewood Heights special: green, welcoming, and genuinely connected."
Just a few minutes away, White Rock Lake offers miles of trails for walking, running, and biking, along with kayaking, sailing, picnicking, and some of the best sunset views in Dallas.
What to see
Take a drive through Lakewood Heights and the nearby Swiss Avenue Historic District to see some of East Dallas' most beautiful historic architecture. The Dallas Arboretum offers seasonal gardens and events overlooking White Rock Lake, while the Bath House Cultural Center is a hidden gem for rotating art exhibitions and intimate performances.
Beginning this fall, Tietze Park will also host a Sunday farmers market featuring local produce, artisan foods, and neighborhood vendors. During the holidays, the nearby 5800 block of Marquita Avenue comes alive with thousands of Christmas lights synchronized to music, making it a favorite local tradition.
Where to live
Lakewood Heights is known for its eclectic mix of architecture. Many of the original homes date from the 1920s through the 1940s and include Craftsman bungalows, brick Tudors, Prairie-style homes, and traditional cottages. Common details include welcoming front porches, steeply pitched rooflines, arched entries, original hardwood floors, fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, and mature trees that give the streets an established character.
One of the neighborhood's most distinctive features is the contrast between these charming older homes and newer custom-built homes. Buyers will find carefully restored historic properties alongside larger transitional, contemporary, and modern homes designed for today's lifestyle. Lots are often deeper than buyers expect, allowing room for outdoor living, pools, gardens, guest quarters, or future additions.
"Lakewood Heights does not feel cookie-cutter," Vallina says. "Every block has its own personality, and that architectural variety is part of its appeal. Buyers can choose original character, a renovated home that blends old and new, or new construction while still enjoying the warmth and sense of place of an established East Dallas neighborhood."
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Monica Vallina lives, works, and plays in East Dallas. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email mvallina@briggsfreeman.com, or call 915-525-6450. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook at @monivallina.