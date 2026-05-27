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Romantic gardens and nostalgic spaces top summer's hottest home trends
This summer, homeowners and home designers are dreaming up warm and inviting spaces for gatherings inspired by eco-friendly design choices, cozy outdoor spaces inspired by European courtyards, and nostalgic home entertainment areas.
That's according to the 2026 Houzz Emerging Summer Trends Report, which identified upcoming home design trends based on year-over-year search interest from the website's community of home professionals, homeowners, and design enthusiasts.
The report revealed homeowners are increasingly seeking to make their homes "feel personal and purposeful" through warm color palettes, "sensory-rich environments," and dedicated entertainment spaces.
These are the top design trends for summer 2026:
Curves and soft geometry
Rounded furniture forms and arches were top design predictions last year, and that trend is carrying on into the upcoming season. Design enthusiasts shunning "rigid lines" in their homes are leaning toward "fluid-like" materials such as scalloped tile, wave tile, or arched range hoods and pantry doors. Additionally, sharp corners are becoming dull as more homeowners search for rounded kitchen islands and curved peninsulas.
"Homeowners are also embracing sculptural elements like 'curved staircase,' which saw a 66 percent increase in searches," the report said. "These graceful forms bring a sense of movement, softness and visual comfort to interiors."
Textured surfaces
Houzz said "high sensory experiences" are top-of-mind for most homeowners, which can be achieved by switching and adapting traditionally flat surfaces to "rich, touchable dimensions."
Searches for textures like sandstone, linen wallpaper, and seagrass wallpaper have skyrocketed since 2025, which the report says is a clear signal that homeowners are being drawn toward walls that "beg to be touched."
Homeowners are saying no to flat walls and bringing back textured finishes.Photo courtesy of Vision Interiors
"The ancient art of 'Venetian plaster' is also making a strong comeback, with searches up 94 percent, offering depth and luminosity that paint simply can’t replicate," Houzz said. Underfoot, 'terracotta flooring' (with searches up 55 percent) is bringing warmth and earthiness to kitchens, entryways and beyond."
Another way to incorporate textured surfaces during a kitchen renovation, for example, is by picking a natural stone slab for countertops and backsplashes. Houzz says quartzite and marble are the top choices for countertops, and ceramic tile leads as the most popular backsplash material.
DIY-ers are also on the hunt for affordable ways to achieve the "tactile textured" look through limewash interior paint schemes, and decorative wall paneling like wainscotting.
Warm and earthy tones
The craze for warm colors to make a home feel "grounding and timeless" is still in full swing for the summer. Search interest for "rust colors," and "chocolate brown," are trending upwards among designers, and soft warm neutrals like "mushroom color," "sage," "taupe," and various off-white tones have had homeowners in a chokehold since 2024.
"Together, these colors create layered interiors that feel calming yet sophisticated, offering an inviting alternative to cooler minimalist palettes," Houzz said.
Nostalgia-inducing entertainment rooms
Remember the game rooms and home theater rooms from our childhood? Houzz says the days of "analog entertainment, connection, and old-fashioned fun" are about to see a modern renaissance.
"Searches for 'Mahjong room' skyrocketed nearly 20x, while searches also climbed for 'card room' (up 129 percent), 'board game room' (up 45 percent) and 'poker room' (up 38 percent), pointing to a renewed love of tabletop gaming and convivial gathering," the report said.
Interest in home libraries, speakeasies, and playrooms for children are also on the rise for individuals who want to invest in dedicated "spaces for slow, screen-free enjoyment," but it's also possible that homeowners are creating their own entertainment spaces because costs for recreational activities and dining out are increasingly expensive.
Wellness retreats at home
Reducing the cost of going out also extends to the spa and the gym, where turning a home into a wellness sanctuary is not just a concept, but "an active design priority," according to Houzz. More homeowners are turning their spare spaces or garages into home gyms, spas, sensory rooms, or yoga rooms with an emphasis on "calming" and "biophilic design" details. Homeowners undertaking bathroom renovations are also investing in "private retreat-worthy bathrooms and wet rooms" to create their own luxurious wellness experiences at home.
Eco-friendly design choices
More homeowners are additionally prioritizing sustainable design features like solar energy solutions, low-voltage lighting, and repurposed or recycled materials such as glass countertops or bamboo flooring.
"Outdoor sustainability solutions are also gaining traction, with 'permeable patio' searches up 137 percent and 'native landscape' up 59 percent," the report said. "Searches for 'sustainable' rose 42 percent, while 'passive house' increased 37 percent, reflecting growing interest in energy-efficient and environmentally responsible living."
Solar panels and reclaimed wood are some of the hottest design choices for homeowners this summer.Photo courtesy of Rodwin Architecture + Skycastle Construction
Compact outdoor areas inspired by European gardens
Outdoor gardens were one of the top home design predictions of 2026, and homeowners are going all in on maximizing their outdoor patios, front yards, and backyards into "functional retreats for entertaining, gardening and relaxation."
As far as design aesthetics, homeowners are inspired by "European garden" themes that romanticize French and Italian courtyards or English cottage patios. These dreamy styles are embodied by cobblestoned plazas, sun drenched terraces, walls of lush greenery, and wandering gardens.
"Together, these trends paint a picture of homeowners longing for outdoor spaces that feel storied, lush and transportive — a little European escape right at home," Houzz said.
Texas homeowners need no reminder of how punishing the summer heat can be, so these lush green garden ideas may need to pivot to a drought-resistant version that favors low water landscaping practices.