Swedish meatballs are coming
Furniture fave IKEA reveals grand opening date for Rockwall store
The newest IKEA store in Dallas-Fort Worth is ready to open its doors: IKEA Rockwall, located at 1801 E. Interstate 30, will debut on Wednesday, May 13.
According to a release, the Swedish-born furniture company will say hallå to Rockwall with some fanfare on May 13, beginning with giveaways, coffee, and cinnamon buns at 8 am, followed by remarks from VIPs at 9 am. Doors will open to customers starting at 10 am.
And yes, there will be meatballs for everyone, they promise.
Ikea is the world's largest furniture retailer, founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, and known for its simple, modern approach to interior design at an affordable price, its ready-to-assemble furniture, and its amusement-park-like stores.
Ikea Rockwall will be the anchor in a 65-plus acre mixed-use development with a location chosen for its accessibility not only to the east side of DFW but also to major highways that connect to faraway cities like Texarkana and Little Rock.
According to a release, the store represents Ikea's intention to become more accessible, affordable, and convenient for the many here in the U.S., and the store will offer a new way of reaching customers both in-store and digitally.
“Opening IKEA Rockwall is a big moment for us, not only because it’s our ninth store in Texas, but because it’s our first ground-up build since 2019,” says Rob Olson, interim CEO of IKEA U.S., in the release. “This milestone underscores our confidence in the future of this market and in our mission to create better everyday life at home through affordable, well-designed solutions.”
The store's footprint is 108,000 square feet — almost a third smaller than the behemoth locations in Frisco and Grand Prairie, which both span 293,000-plus square feet — and more on par with the new IKEA Dallas - University Park store that opened in Dallas in March.
The single-level Rockwall store features over 6,000 products and dozens of fully furnished room settings, with more than 3,800 items ready for immediate takeaway, the release says. In a "central planning area," customers can receive personalized design consultations from IKEA experts for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and small spaces.
The new store will also include the famed Swedish Bistro, serving customer favorites like meatballs, plant balls, hot dogs, and veggie dogs.
Additionally, Ikea Rockwall’s design will include features for improved sustainability, specifically solar power, LEED certified construction, EV chargers, onsite recycling and native plant materials to reduce water consumption.
An "as-is section" will offer gently used and discontinued items at discounted prices, "giving products a second life and helping customers furnish their homes more sustainably and affordably," they say.
“We’re proud to open IKEA Rockwall as a reflection of our commitment to the community it serves,” says Ben Sandoval, market manager, IKEA U.S. “Our goal is to be a trusted partner for local families by offering well-designed, affordable solutions that support everyday life at home.”
As part of its goal of being a good neighbor, IKEA Rockwall will donate $10,000 to the Children's Advocacy Center for Rockwall County at the grand opening. Festivities begin at 8 am, and customers may begin lining up 7 am. (Store hours on May 13 will be 10 am-8 pm.)
Once IKEA Rockwall debuts, it will be open 10 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday and 10 am-8 pm Sunday.