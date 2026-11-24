a place to unplug
The hottest design trends for Dallas homes hitting the market in 2027
Dallas homeowners who are considering selling in the new year are getting an early look at the home design tips and tricks that might help them stand out among a sea of listings in 2027.
An elevated home with space to unplug from technology is emerging as the No. 1 priority among homebuyers, according to Zillow's 2027 Home Trends Report.
The report analyzed millions of for-sale listings on Zillow to identify the home features that sellers and real estate agents are highlighting most. The trends revealed by the listing descriptions "reflect how homes are being marketed in real time," therefore giving buyers and sellers a sneak peek at the "amenities, upgrades and design details poised to be everywhere in 2027."
Tech-free zones are increasing in popularity
From smart home appliances to altered listing photos, AI has already proven to be a new obstacle to navigate with the housing market. Mentions of AI have skyrocketed 119 percent across for-sale listings on Zillow since last year, the report found. However, buyers are increasingly turning toward homes that aren't overrun by AI-assisted technology.
In fact, having a home with space for a digital detox has become "the new luxury," according to Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton.
"Homes are getting smarter, but buyers also want tech-free zones where nothing needs charging," she said. "Sellers and their real estate agents are now highlighting spaces to unplug. Taken together, this data suggests buyers value homes that are functional and efficient, but still feel polished and personal."
"Elevated" is the new buzzword
A home should ideally be the place where its owner feels the most comfortable and relaxed, and home sellers are refining the idea of "cozy" by describing their homes as "elevated." Home listings that go bold with color-drenched rooms are up 84 percent since last year, and so are homes with painted brick exteriors. The report also determined there are fewer homes on the market being described as "cozy," "eclectic," and "boho.
Efficiency over sustainability, with added wellness features
Another way sellers are "elevating" their homes to make them more comfortable is through resilient and efficient features, the report said. Sustainable and eco-friendly features have been top-of-mind for home designers this year, but home sellers are going in a slightly different direction with how they market their homes.
These are the most highlighted efficiency features, according to the report's findings:
- Whole-home batteries
- Battery backups
- Fresh air ventilation systems, including energy-recovery ventilators and heat-recovery ventilators
- Recirculating hot water systems
- Air filtration
- Water filtration
- Radon mitigation
"You won't see these upgrades in listing photos, but they can make a big difference behind the scenes, providing cleaner air and more reliable power, as well as supporting a more efficient home," the report said.
Homes are also coming with dedicated spaces for "both movement and recovery" like home gyms, golf simulators, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Fewer homes have older spa fixtures like Jacuzzis and jetted tubs in favor of more modern amenities like cold plunges, Zillow found.
Who wouldn't feel relaxed in a spa-inspired bathroom?Photo by Murad Kerimli on Unsplash
Homes suited for multi-generational living
Dallasites aren't getting any younger, and some homeowners are adding age-in-place features before listing their home to attract members of the "sandwich generation" — meaning young to middle-aged adults who are raising their own families while caring for their aging parents.
"Mentions of multigenerational living jumped 58 percent in the past year, while features that support families are also on the rise," the report's findings revealed. "Grab bars are up 18 percent, wider doorways are up 13 percent, and nurseries are up 9 percent."
Additionally, buyers are on the hunt for homes with "defined spaces" for them to work, entertain, exercise, and relax, but they aren't giving up the flexibility of an open-concept floor plan.
Cat-friendly amenities get some time in the spotlight
Homes with dog-friendly amenities like grooming stations or neighborhood dog parks are losing their appeal among buyers, Zillow says. Feline-friendly features are now entering the spotlight, with "catios" — enclosed spaces for cats to hang out outdoors — appearing in 32 percent more listings.