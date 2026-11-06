Your Expert Guide
Old East Dallas: Where Dallas history lives on the front porch
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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For close to 30 years, real estate agent Elizabeth Mast has called East Dallas home, and she has watched it grow and transform into a vibrant, energetic place while still holding onto its soul.
"I love living in East Dallas because of its unmatched sense of community and the passion of the people who call it home," she says. "What makes this area so special is how fiercely the residents protect its beauty, history, and character. It is a rare and welcoming environment where people truly care about their surroundings and each other, creating a deep, grassroots connection that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else."
Mast first fell in love with the area's historic homes and tree-lined streets, which reminded her of growing up in Michigan. When she started her career in real estate, she knew this was the community she wanted to represent. Old East Dallas was just beginning to experience gentrification, and she felt people didn't always understand it — a familiar story for neighborhoods like hers.
"I wanted to share what made Old East Dallas so special: its diversity, its wonderful mix of architectural styles, and its rich history," she says. "Above all, I wanted to help people see and appreciate what an asset this community is."
These days, Mast describes the neighborhood as historic, eclectic, and resilient — a small town in the heart of a big city.
"Tree-canopied streets, porches where neighbors gather, and the linear park along Swiss Avenue bring people together and make it easy to know one another," she says. "I also love how walkable it is, with unique shops and restaurants within easy reach."
At the heart of it all is the Swiss Avenue Historic District, established in 1905 by real estate developer Robert Munger. It became Dallas' first historic district in 1973, was designated an official Dallas Landmark District, and the entire district was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. But Swiss Avenue is just one part of Old East Dallas' rich heritage, which extends to the area's other historic districts.
Mast offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Old East Dallas. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
"Mot Hai Ba's small scale is exactly why the food and service are so excellent," Mast says. "It feels less like a busy restaurant and more like a chef's personal kitchen right in the neighborhood. You get bold, elevated flavors in a relaxed, intimate setting where you can truly unwind and connect."
For a more laid-back pour, she points to Lakewood Landing, her pick for the best dive bar in Dallas.
Local independent spots like Juju Coffee provide small-scale, intimate spaces to linger over a pristine espresso, read the morning paper, and completely decompress away from busier commercial strips.
Where to play
For a perfect balance of movement and peace, White Rock Lake serves as the ultimate local escape with its scenic shoreline loop. It's fantastic for a steady, breezy bike ride or a long walk along the water, but the true magic lies in its quiet pockets.
"Head to the grassy lawns near Winfrey Point or Boy Scout Hill around golden hour to watch the sailboats and the sunset hit the Dallas skyline, or find the historic Bath House Cultural Center, which features a lovely balcony facing the water where you can sit and watch the ducks glide by," Mast says.
Directly on the southeastern shore of the lake, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden offers a massive sanctuary built for pure visual peace. Wander through the deeply shaded paths of the Burgess Family Garden or find a bench near the Mother Daughter Water Garden to listen to the cascading fountains. Moving into late autumn, the Arboretum becomes incredibly charming and nostalgic as the historic DeGolyer House gets fully decked out in festive decor — just remember to pre-register your vehicle's license plate under their parking system to ensure a seamless arrival.
To round out a peaceful afternoon, take a slow, therapeutic stroll down Swiss Avenue. Shaded by massive historic trees and lined with immaculate Tudor, Mediterranean, and Prairie School estates, it offers a profound sense of Old-World stillness right in the heart of the city.
What to see
The Santa Fe Trail stands out because it offers a highly practical, seamless connection between nature and the city without the usual traffic or crowds.
"Branching right off the southwest corner of White Rock Lake, the trail allows riders to transition away from the busier lakeside paths and enter a wide, flat, 12-foot concrete greenway built on an old railway bed," Mast says. "The route cuts directly through historic East Dallas neighborhoods, taking cyclists under a heavy tree canopy and right past local landmarks like Willis C. Winters Park, where you always see the community active on the sports fields and tennis courts."
Because the trail utilizes well-designed underpasses, the ride remains completely uninterrupted by vehicle traffic all the way down to the terminus at Exposition Park. It ultimately delivers the perfect balance for a cyclist — a quiet, scenic neighborhood cruise that doubles as a direct, car-free corridor straight into the heart of Deep Ellum's patio and brewery scene.
Old East Dallas' hidden gem is the Aldredge House, a beautiful French Eclectic mansion at 5500 Swiss Ave. Completed in 1917, this architectural jewel of the Swiss Avenue Historic District offers a connection to the past as Dallas' first residential historic house museum.
Where to live
The Swiss Avenue Historic District showcases a diverse collection of early 20th-century residential architecture, blending major historic revival movements with American Arts and Crafts and early modern styles.
The neighborhood is particularly well-known for its prominent Tudor and English Revival homes, including English Cotswold, Jacobethan, and English country manor designs. Stately classical influences are highly visible through grand Neoclassical, Georgian, Greek, and Italian Renaissance Revival estates. Reflecting regional trends of the 1910s and 1920s, the district also prominently features Mediterranean and Spanish Mission Revival styles alongside iconic American Prairie School and Craftsman architecture. Other scattered architectural influences throughout the historic streetscape include French Eclectic, Beaux Arts, Queen Anne, and even early Art Deco accents.
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Elizabeth Mast lives, works, and plays in Old East Dallas. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email Elizabeth.mast@att.net, or call 214-914-6075. Follow her on Facebook at Elizabeth Mast Real Estate.