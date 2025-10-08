Coming Soon
Landmark mixed-use development to rise in Preston Center Dallas in '28
A new skyline-defining development is set to rise in Preston Center: 8300 Douglas, a mixed-use project blending office, residential, and retail that's scheduled to open in 2028.
Developed by Ramrock Real Estate in partnership with Lincoln Property Company, the project will feature a 12-story office tower with roughly 300,000 square feet of premium workspace alongside a 17-story residential tower offering 147 high-end units. The development also includes 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurants anchored by a 35,000-square-foot rooftop park.
“After years of deliberate preparation, we are thrilled to finally break ground on 8300 Douglas,” says Robert Dozier, president of Ramrock Real Estate, in a release. “This project is a transformational moment for the neighborhood — it’s the definitive step in creating the vibrant, walkable environment Preston Center deserves.”
Designed by Dallas-based HKS Architects with interiors by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and SJL Design Group, and landscaping by OJB Landscape Architecture, 8300 Douglas aims to set a new standard for live-work-play environments in Dallas.
Developers say the project will prioritize pedestrian-friendly streetscapes with tree-lined walkways, outdoor dining patios, public art, and green spaces.
The office tower will feature expansive 29,000-square-foot floor plates, floor-to-ceiling glass up to 12 feet high, dramatic floor-to-floor heights ranging from 14 to 22 feet, and nearly 35,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and balconies. Amenities will include a full-service health club, tenant lounge, wine room, conference facilities, and a catering kitchen.
The development will reshape Preston Center.Rendering courtesy Ramrock/HKS
“The market response has been extraordinary,” says Hudson Dozier, vice president at Lincoln Property Company, in the same release. “Companies recognize that attracting and retaining top talent requires this level of workplace quality.”
The residential tower, managed by Willow Bridge Property Management, will add a luxury living option to the heart of Preston Center, complementing nearby neighborhoods like Preston Hollow and the Park Cities. The office tower is targeting LEED and Fitwel certifications, while the residential tower will meet guidelines for the City of Dallas Green Building program.
Located at 8300 Douglas Avenue, at the intersection of Luther Lane and Westchester Drive, the project will provide 1,000 parking spaces across six levels and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
"This isn't just about premium space; it's about a complete lifestyle integration," continues Dozier. "Tenants are demanding Class AA space with amenities that rival those of a luxury hotel, along with seamless, walkable access to high-end dining and retail. For financial, legal, and professional service firms, having a new, vibrant workplace in this precise location is a powerful competitive advantage that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else in the city."