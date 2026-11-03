Your Expert Guide
Preston Hollow: The best of Dallas, all in one neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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Preston Hollow has been part of real estate agent Nora Kutob's life for years. Her family lives in the neighborhood, her daughter attends Dallas International School, and she has worked with clients in the area for more than a decade. Between family, school, and her business, she spends much of her time there.
That close connection gives Nora a personal perspective on what makes the neighborhood appealing.
"It's incredibly central, but it still has that family-oriented, neighborhood feel," Nora says. "You have great schools, restaurants, and shopping nearby, beautiful homes and established neighborhoods, and you're minutes from so much of Dallas. It's really the best of both worlds."
Along Preston Road, residents can pick up groceries, take a pilates or yoga class, or meet friends for dinner close to home.
Nearby private schools, including The Hockaday School, St. Mark’s School of Texas, and the Episcopal School of Dallas, are another draw for many families.
In real estate since 2014, Nora helps buyers find a home that fits their needs in a neighborhood she knows well. Here are a few of her favorites and the features she appreciates most.
Where to eat & drink
"R+D Kitchen is my favorite spot near Preston Hollow," Kutob says. "Whether I’m in the mood for a sushi roll or a steak, it’s an easy choice for lunch or dinner with friends."
Where to play
Preston Hollow Park offers tennis courts, a playground, and space for a picnic. For a walk, run, or bike ride, nearby Northaven Trail provides another way to enjoy time outdoors.
Where to live
Spacious lots and tree-lined streets are part of Preston Hollow’s appeal. Pockets such as Old Preston Hollow, Preston Hollow East, and Preston Hollow North each have their own character, with homes ranging from classic ranches and traditional residences to contemporary custom builds. In Old Preston Hollow, larger properties offer room for gardens, pools, and outdoor entertaining, while established landscaping provides privacy.
"Each home has its own character, whether it’s a classic traditional, something transitional, or a contemporary design," Nora says. "It's an area where buyers can really find something that fits their style and the way they want to live, rather than choosing from homes that all feel the same."
The home at 5807 Park Ln., sold by Nora, offers a glimpse of Preston Hollow’s appeal. Designed by David Stocker of SHM Architects, the Santa Barbara-inspired residence pairs gardens and outdoor terraces with the privacy that draws buyers to Preston Hollow.
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Nora Kutob lives, works, and plays in Preston Hollow. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email nkutob@briggsfreeman.com, or call 903-312-0108.