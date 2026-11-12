Your Expert Guide
SOHIP: A neighborly Dallas enclave just south of Highland Park
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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Just south of Highland Park — and not part of the Town of Highland Park — SOHIP is an Oak Lawn-area neighborhood that has built an identity all its own. Global real estate advisor JB Hayes of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty knows the area well, and it is the mix of character and convenience that keeps her coming back.
"Buyers can find older homes with personality, contemporary, newer construction townhomes, and low-maintenance residences, all close to Oak Lawn, Turtle Creek, and Highland Park," says Hayes. "It is the kind of neighborhood where the right home depends on how you want to live, rather than one standard floorplan."
That variety is the first thing you notice. "SOHIP has an urban, neighborly personality that is hard to duplicate," she says. "You can walk past a classic Dallas cottage, a brick duplex, and a striking contemporary townhome on the same outing. There is a genuine mix of longtime residents, young professionals, globetrotters who like lock and leave and people who want to downsize without giving up city life."
The people here are organized, too: The SOHIP Neighborhood Association represents a community of approximately 6,000 people across 72 square blocks, hosting neighborhood socials and block parties as well as community meetings to keep everyone informed while advocating for thoughtful development and livable streets. It gives the neighborhood a stronger sense of identity than its location alone might suggest. Their website touts their unofficial motto “Where if you arrive without a dog, we’ll find one for you.” So it is unofficially a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Hayes offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in SOHIP. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Mia's Tex-Mex on Lemmon Avenue is a Dallas classic where you might see Hayes enjoying their queso. Two great steakhouses reside inside the SOHIP boundaries: Bob’s Steak & Chop House, located on the west side, is known for its oversized, glazed carrot accompaniment. Al Biernat’s, located on the east side of SOHIP, is an upscale “see and be seen” steak and seafood spot with a patio area, great bar, and stellar wine list.
One of Hayes’ favorite comfort-food, go-to spots is Luckys Café, which is known for its chicken fried steak and for serving breakfast all day. Stoneleigh P has the easygoing feel of a longtime neighborhood gathering place. From darts to pool to a dog-friendly, covered patio, it is a great watering hole for happy hour or casual dining for pizza, burgers, and wings.
Where to play
For a longer outing, the popular Katy Trail and the green space around Turtle Creek Park are nearby. Pocket parks? Yup, SOHIP has a couple transformations in the works: Douglas Pocket Park is at Douglas, Gilbert, and Avondale, and Knight Pocket Park is across the way at Knight, Gilbert, and Avondale.
Hayes also loves that outdoor life here can mean meeting your neighbors, not just exercising. Don't forget the block gatherings and hands-on beautification projects that the SOHIP Neighborhood Association organizes.
What to see
One historic gem is the Stephen J. Hay School building on Herschel Avenue. Built in 1926, it was designed by Thomas J. Gailbraith, who is known for the Hall of State building at Fair Park. The school received its Dallas landmark designation in 2005.
Another fun piece of SOHIP history is that parts of the neighborhood were once the grounds of an early Dallas golf course, before those fairways became residential streets.
"SOHIP rewards taking your time and exploring," says Hayes. "Its history and architecture are woven into ordinary residential blocks rather than concentrated in one tourist attraction."
Where to live
"SOHIP is not a neighborhood of identical houses, and that is a big part of its appeal," Hayes says.
Here you will see early 20th-century cottages and bungalows, traditional duplexes, older apartment buildings, townhomes, contemporary single-family designs, and newer multifamily residences. Keep a special eye out around Throckmorton for the bold modernist work associated with Dallas architect Bud Oglesby. Some modern homes feature strong architectural lines, large windows, and creative use of smaller city lots.
Hayes has sold multiple properties in SOHIP. Her most notable sales were four listings on Holland Avenue in the 3800-3900 block, with three in the same year.
With its tree-lined streets and active neighbors, SOHIP provides a community-style neighborhood for those who like to get outside and walk their dogs, or enjoy lock-and-leave with minimal yard work and quick access to all the amenities that city living offers. Minutes from Y’all Street, Turtle Creek, Uptown, Victory Park and more, it’s an urban enclave and a hidden gem just south of Highland Park.
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JB Hayes works and plays in SOHIP. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email jhayes@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-334-3977.