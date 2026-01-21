crazy for crandall
2 Dallas-area ZIP codes among top U.S. places to move in December 2025
Dallas-Fort Worth solidified its place as the top U.S. destination for movers in 2025, and now two local ZIP codes are emerging among the top-10 most in-demand places people are moving to in 2026: 75114 in Crandall, and 75251 in North Dallas.
The two ZIPs appeared in MovingPlace's new analysis of the U.S. ZIP codes that attracted the most movers based on December 2025 migration data. In all, the report said 696,230 moves took place across the country in the final month of 2025.
Crandall's 75114 ZIP code ranked as the No. 2 hottest American ZIP code with 12.4 moves per 1,000 residents occurring in December. Crandall fell second nationally to 34987 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, whose move ratio was 16.2 moves per capita.
Crandall is located about 27 miles southeast of Dallas in nearby Kaufman County, where its 7,664 residents make a median household income of $88,829 per year, according to MovingPlace.
The report said Crandall is a "more affordable alternative" to other Dallas-area suburbs, as its median housing prices stand at just under $266,500.
"Its high ranking reflects a significant influx of residents attracted to new housing developments and the area’s increasing accessibility," the report's author wrote.
Kaufman County is also home Forney, another fast-growing Dallas suburb. Forney has expanded so quickly that H-E-B is moving in to meet residents' grocery needs, and the new store is expected to open at the end of January. If that's any indication of Kaufman County's growth, Crandall may soon be next to get its own H-E-B.
Dallas' own 75251 ZIP code ranked 10th on the list with 9.6 moves per capita that took place in December. This ZIP is bordered by I-635 to the north, U.S. Hwy 75 to the east, Forest Lane to the south, and Park Central Drive to the west. This area boasts 3,529 residents, and might be attracting many newcomers because it contains many apartment complexes, a retirement community, and an assisted living facility. The area is also near multiple hotels and Medical City Dallas Hospital.
"This urban ZIP code, known for its mix of corporate offices and residential high-rises, continues to be a primary destination for those relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area," the report said.
Dallasites residing in 75251 ZIP code make a median household income of $84,791 annually. Rather than giving the specific housing prices for this ZIP, MovingPlace said Dallas' citywide median home price is $458,000.
The only other Texas ZIP that had the most moves in December 2025 was 78701 in Austin, which ranked No. 7 nationwide.
The top 10 ZIP codes that had the highest moves per capita in December 2025 are:
- No. 1 – 34987 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida
- No. 2 – 75114 in Crandall, Texas
- No. 3 – 87001 in Algodones, New Mexico
- No. 4 – 80019 in Aurora, Colorado
- No. 5 – 37228 in Nashville, Tennessee
- No. 6 – 85387 in Surprise, Arizona
- No. 7 – 78701 in Austin, Texas
- No. 8 – 28445 in Holly Ridge, North Carolina
- No. 9 – 33576 in San Antonio, Florida
- No. 10 – 75251 in Dallas, Texas