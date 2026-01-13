Supermarket news
New H-E-B grocery store in Forney reveals official opening date
Forney shoppers can set their calendar reminders now: The new H-E-B supermarket location at 11700 US-80 has an opening date. It is: Wednesday, January 28.
As is the case with H-E-B stores, they'll open at 6 am with fanfare, including visits from company executives and city officials throughout the day.
The nearly 140,000-square-foot store is located at U.S. 80 and Gateway Blvd., in the fast-growing Kaufman County city of Forney, about 21 miles east of Dallas.
The new store will showcase all the products and services H-E-B customers have come to expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, Wellness Primary Care clinic, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru.
"H-E-B is excited to build on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and continue its expansion across North Texas," says a release.
The Forney location, which broke ground in October 2024, will join H-E-B stores that have opened in Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Melissa, Prosper, and Rockwall, plus two in Tarrant County: Fort Worth/Alliance, and Mansfield. Stores in Irving, Denton, Dallas, and Carrollton are in the works.
San Antonio-based H-E-B has been in Dallas since 2001 when it opened its first high-end chain Central Market, which now has six locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. They also have three locations of their smaller-format Joe V's Smart Shop chain, one in southeast Dallas at 7700 Samuel Blvd., another in southwest Dallas 4101 W. Wheatland Rd., and the newest one at 2407 W. Airport Fwy. in Irving.
The regional supermarket chain is consistently rated among America's best grocers by industry and consumer reports.
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this report.