H-E-B news
New H-E-B store in Forney delays opening due to DFW winter blast
Attention, Forney shoppers: The opening of the new H-E-B store in Forney has been pushed back a week, to Wednesday, February 4. You may delete the previously announced opening date of Wednesday, January 28 from your Google calendar.
The opening is being rescheduled to due to the "potentially catastrophic" weekend winter storm taking hold of Dallas-Fort Worth.
"Due to the inclement weather, we are focusing our efforts on our stores so we can support our customers," an H-E-B spokeswoman says in a statement. "We look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening on Wednesday, Feb 4, at 6am. We appreciate everyone’s patience."
As is the case with H-E-B stores, they'll open at 6 am with fanfare, including visits from company executives and city officials throughout the day.
The nearly 140,000-square-foot store is located at U.S. 80 and Gateway Blvd.
The new store will showcase all the products and services H-E-B customers have come to expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, Wellness Primary Care clinic, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru.
The Forney location, which broke ground in October 2024, will join H-E-B stores that have opened in Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Melissa, Prosper, and Rockwall, plus two in Tarrant County: Fort Worth/Alliance, and Mansfield. Stores in Irving, Denton, Dallas, and Carrollton are in the works.