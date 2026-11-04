Your Expert Guide
West Plano: A rare balance of timeless luxury and everyday convenience
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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When Lisa Stokes' family moved to West Plano in 1981, there were only about 10 houses in the area. She grew up watching open fields become one of the most sought-after communities in North Texas, and after college, she came right back.
"I've lived in West Plano now for 45 years," says Stokes, a Global Real Estate Advisor with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. "What keeps me here is the same thing that draws families today: excellent schools, beautiful established neighborhoods with custom homes, and a strong sense of community. It was a wonderful place to grow up and raise a family, and it will always be home for me."
She has lived in her current West Plano home for 27 years, raising her kids there and becoming deeply involved in both the neighborhood and the school community. "Having lived in one neighborhood for so long, it was a natural fit that my business started here," she explains.
Stokes describes the area she serves as "timeless, luxury, and convenience" — established and peaceful, yet minutes from everything with mature trees, well-kept custom homes on generous lots, top-rated Plano ISD schools, world-class dining and shopping at Legacy West, and an easy commute via the Dallas North Tollway and nearby corporate headquarters.
"It's a community where you can work hard and still come home to a place that feels like a retreat," she says.
As a bonus for her hard-working clients, Stokes also specializes in lake house properties and is a Lake Cypress Springs homeowner herself. "Because I know both markets well, I can help clients buy or sell here in West Plano and find the right lake property, all with one trusted advisor," she says.
Stokes offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in West Plano. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
West Plano has something for every mood. J. Alexander's, which opened in early 2026 near Windhaven and the Tollway, is the area's newest favorite and the restaurant's first Dallas-Fort Worth location, known for wood-fired steaks, seafood, and house-made desserts.
For a true taste of Texas, Haywire at Legacy West serves elevated Texas cuisine, from chicken-fried steak to wood-grilled favorites.
For a relaxed local spot, CraftWay Kitchen in Lakeside Market is a neighborhood favorite, serving tavern-style American fare and a popular weekend brunch.
Where to play
West Plano makes it easy to get outside and enjoy life, starting with a hidden gem that even many residents don't know about. Windhaven Meadows Park, at 123 acres, has ponds, open meadows, and separate dog parks for large and small dogs. It's also home to Liberty Playground, more than 20,000 square feet of play space designed so children of all abilities can play side by side. From the park, you can hop on the Legacy Trail and walk or bike about four miles north along the creek on a wide, paved path.
"It's one of the best ways to enjoy West Plano, and it feels like a true escape without ever leaving the neighborhood," Stokes says.
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve offers 200 acres of hiking and biking trails, plus an observation tower with sweeping views. For year-round fitness, the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center just reopened after a major renovation, with indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, and fitness classes.
On the weekends, catch a live concert at Legacy Hall's outdoor stage, grab a bite from one of its many food stalls, and enjoy the lively atmosphere.
What to see
West Plano blends natural beauty with modern landmarks. Having lived here since 1981, Stokes has watched open land grow into a vibrant community dotted with shopping and restaurants.
Legacy West, a 255-acre open-air district, is now a destination of its own, with luxury shopping, dining, and striking architecture. Nearby, The Shops at Legacy features colorful murals and public art, perfect for an afternoon stroll.
For an evening out, the Boardwalk at Granite Park pairs waterfront dining with live music.
Where to live
West Plano is known for beautiful, well-built homes, many of them custom built between the 1980s and early 2000s, set in established neighborhoods with mature trees and well-kept streets. Today, most homes in the area are priced at $1M to $5M.
The typical style is traditional, with brick and stone exteriors, though you'll also find French Country, Mediterranean, and transitional homes, along with newer modern builds and luxury townhomes near Legacy.
Many homes offer the features today's buyers love, including soaring ceilings, open family rooms, formal living and dining spaces, dedicated home offices, game rooms, and spacious primary suites. Backyards are made for entertaining, often with pools, covered patios, and outdoor kitchens. One feature unique to Plano in many neighborhoods is the alley-entry garage, which keeps the street view clean and gives neighborhoods their classic, polished look. Many communities also back up to greenbelts and trails.
Stokes recently represented the sellers of 5617 Lindsey Dr. in Castlemere, a custom-built two-story listed at $1,295,000 that went under contract the first weekend on the market. The 4,598-square-foot home offers five bedrooms, five full baths, a dedicated office, and a bonus room converted from attic space, along with a pool, covered patio, and yard made for entertaining.
Before listing, the sellers agreed to a targeted refresh where Stokes managed updates to the primary bathroom and kitchen, a modernization of the family room, and staging to show how well the space lives.
"Castlemere is known for well-built custom homes on generous lots, and this one shows why buyers seek out the neighborhood," she says. "Every square foot has a purpose. This sale also shows something true across West Plano: A well-designed Castlemere home with thoughtful updates is in high demand."
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Lisa Stokes lives, works, and plays in West Plano. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email lstokes@briggsfreeman.com, or call 972.345.5269. Follow Lisa on Instagram @Lisastokesluxuryrealtorplano and on Facebook at Lisa Stokes Luxury Real Estate.