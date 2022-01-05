New restaurant in Flower Mound hits fried chicken and doughnuts combo

A new fast-casual restaurant has just opened in Flower Mound combining two of the trendiest food groups: fried chicken and doughnuts.

Called Honeybird Sandwiches + Donuts, it's located at 801 International Pkwy. (AKA the former Long Prairie Road), near the Lakeside DFW mixed-use development, where it's serving gourmet doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, and espresso drinks.

Honeybird is from Debra Park, a young entrepreneur opening her first restaurant, with deep expertise both in the hospitality industry and doughnuts.

"I come from a background in doughnut shops," Park says. "My parents owned doughnut shops after emigrating to the U.S. 30 years ago. I went to the University of Houston for hotel & restaurant management, knowing that I wanted to open my own restaurant or cafe."

While she sought out the right niche, she worked for the Hyatt hotels chain and also for the airline industry, where she was based in Dubai, before moving back to Dallas.

"My father opened Champ Donut Company in Fort Worth and wanted to open a second location — that's when I pitched the idea of doing doughnuts but also with savory options including fried chicken," she says. "There are tons of doughnut shops in Dallas, and I thought it would be good to do something to stand out."

Honeybird's menu comprises three categories: doughnuts, fried chicken sandwiches, and breakfast fare.

Their fried chicken sandwich has buttermilk fried chicken, Havarti cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, and ranch mayo on a toasted brioche bun. They also have a spicy Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwich, and a roast beef sandwich with crispy onions and Gruyere cheese.

Morning options include sausage, egg, & cheese sandwich on a brioche bun; a sandwich with a house-made pork sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and smoked paprika mayo; and biscuit sandwiches with fried chicken on buttermilk biscuits made in house. Sides include truffle fries and loaded tots.

Doughnuts include flavors such as cinnamon maple bacon, cookies & cream, red velvet cake, and lemon poppyseed.

"We candy our bacon, and our icings are made in house, such as our lemon poppyseed doughnut with lemon icing made from powdered sugar, water, and lemon juice," Park says.

There's a tiramisu doughnut with coffee glaze, mascarpone frosting, and a dusting of cocoa powder, and nevermind the usual apple fritter, they're doing a pineapple fritter instead.

Their beverage selection includes drip coffee and espresso drinks but also chai lattes and matcha lattes, which have their own following.

It's not just a doughnut shop — there's a small dining room with six tables and a booth area.

"We've only been open for two weeks and so far a lot of our orders have been to go, but we're looking forward to becoming a fixture," she says.