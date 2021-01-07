Clutch high-energy restaurant-bar is opening near Deep Ellum Dallas

Two nightlife concepts are coming to an area near Dallas' Deep Ellum that's shaping up to be pretty nightlifey.

They're called The Sporting Club and BLÜM at the Sporting Club and they're going into a 22,000-square-foot space that used to be a garage and storage at 2516 Florence St., near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Good Latimer Freeway.

According to a release, they're slated open in early February.

The two concepts will be side by side and will feature two different atmospheres for dining, drinking, and private events.

One is a modern, high-energy restaurant and bar.

The other is an extra-large outdoor space with games such as ping pong, foosball, and pool.

Food-wise, the cuisine is a combination of Italian and Southern food. The menu will be "chef-driven," with:

specialty pizzas with housemade dough

lighter fare options such as entree salads

scratch made entrees

The two concepts are from the SoClutch group, a hospitality group that owns restaurants and bars in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. including Concrete Cowboy, Clutch, and Sugar Room.

The team will also be opening another club a block away: Called Vice Park, it'll be a "lively Latin-influenced nightclub," located at 2601 Gaston Ave., where it's set to open in winter 2021.

Their three concepts all surround the Deep Ellum DART rail station, across from which sits Bottled Blonde and its outdoor concept Backyard.