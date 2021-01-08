Dallas artisan bakery Village Baking Co. expands to hip Knox district

One of Dallas' most beloved artisan bakeries is opening a new location in the perfect neighborhood. Village Baking Co., known for its French pastries and breads, will open a shop in the Knox District, at 4539 Travis St.

It'll be at the intersection of Knox, in the small building next to the former 7-Eleven that was once a florist and most recently a Parachute store. According to a representative from the company, it'll open in mid-January.

They currently have a charming storefront in the thick of Lower Greenville at 1921 Greenville Ave., as well as a wholesale outlet located in the Design District.

Village Baking has been a longtime bread presence in Dallas, founded by husband-and-wife Clint and Kim Cooper in 2004, who started baking out of their home kitchen.

"Our mission has always been to share delicious bread and pastries — baked goods we truly love — with our neighbors," they say.

They opened their first wholesale bread bakery and boulangerie on University Boulevard in 2014. The space had a small storefront where they could sell breads and baked goods to the public, but no seating.

That led them to Greenville Avenue, where they debuted their quintessential French-style boulangerie in May 2015.

They do crusty sourdough breads and authentic patisserie including scones, palmiers, financiers, chocolate truffle cakes, fruit tarts, and coconut macaroons.

They make an amazing variety of croissants, from sweet to savory, from almond and chocolate to croissants brimming with meal-worthy fillings such as ham and cheese.

They were among the first in Dallas to offer trendy items like the canele, the small, moist cylindrical French pastry; and the kouign amann, the rich croissant-based Breton treat named for cake (kouign) and butter (amann). They've also become known for their laminated brioche, sort of a fancy version of a cruffin.

Since opening the shop on Greenville Avenue, they've added sandwiches such as jambon buerre, with ham, provolone, and French butter on a baguette; and packaged items such as granola and jams made in-house.