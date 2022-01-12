Master list of best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022

The 2022 version of Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. What that means is that we have a Valentine's Day Weekend on our hands, since doing a special romantic dinner is a lot easier to execute on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, than it is a Monday.

Thus, most of the restaurants on this list are hosting "Valentine's Day" dinners all weekend long. The dates are noted.

Here are all the Dallas restaurants hosting special events on Valentine's Day:

Bravo Italian Kitchen. Special entrees include Parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass, and Parmesan-crusted beef medallions, $32-$34, comes with marble chocolate chip brulée cheesecake dessert. February 11-14.

Brio Italian Grille: Special entrees include Parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass, and Parmesan-crusted beef medallions, $32-$34, comes with marble chocolate chip brulée cheesecake dessert. February 11-14.

Buca di Beppo: Valentine’s Lasagna Lovefeast for two includes heart-shaped layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan, with small salad, garlic bread and cannoli. $60, for dine-in or to-go. February 13-14.

Cantina Laredo. Three-course meal includes guacamole; chicken, steak, and bacon-wrapped shrimp fajitas; and chocolate brownie with walnuts on a sizzling skillet with Mexican brandy butter and vanilla ice cream. $49 for two, for dine-in or pickup. February 12-14. Frisco 972-458-0962, Addison 214-618-9860.

El Chico. Meal for two features mixed grill fajitas with steak, chicken, & shrimp, plus rice, tortillas, ranch beans, and choice of guacamole or cheddar cheese. $38. Special chocolate caramel nachos are $4. February 13-16. Rockwall 972-771-8814, Richland Hills 817-589-0737.

Lucky's. Valentine's breakfast features strawberry pancakes, $5 glasses of Champagne, $20 bottles of prosecco, and $5 mimosas. Complimentary dessert with the purchase of two entrees. February 14. 214-522-3500.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill. Seafood dinner for two features crab cakes, crab-stuffed lobster, roasted vegetables, and Key lime pie. Takeout only, $100. Order by February 9 for pickup by February 13. 972-473-2722.

Silver Fox. Three-course meal includes III Forks salad or French onion soup, filet mignon and lobster tail with potatoes, sugar snap peas, tomato, and spring onion, and chocolate ganache cake with chocolate-covered strawberries. $190 for two. February 11-14. Richardson 972-423-8121, Fort Worth 817-332-9060.

III Forks. Three-course meal at Frisco steakhouse includes III Forks salad or French onion soup, filet mignon and lobster tail with whipped potatoes, cream corn, tomatoes & spring onions, and chocolate ganache cake with chocolate ice cream and chocolate mousse. $210 for two. February 11-14. 972-267-1776.

Tommy Bahama. Island restaurant at Legacy West is featuring a "drink pink" Valentine's Blush cocktail with Tommy Bahama Gin, elderflower liqueur, ruby red grapefruit juice, and soda. February 1-14. 214-501-3600.

Uchi. Ten-course special menu features duck, madai, A5, kanpachi, bluefin tuna, and caviar. $250 for two. February 11-12, February 14, 4-11 pm. 214-855-5454.

Uchiba. Eight-course menu featuring lobster, ora king salmon, caviar, and Wagyu short rib. $150 for two. February 11-12, February 14, 5-11 pm. 214-855-5454.