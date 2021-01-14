New Plano restaurant opens with gourmet BBQ and tacos under one roof

A new restaurant opening in Plano combines two of Texas' top cuisines: BBQ and tacos. Called Burnt BBQ & Tacos, it'll open at 2929 Custer Rd. #302D, in the same little shopping center at Parker Road that's home to Scotty P's Hamburger and Mama's Pizza.

Set to open on January 15, Burnt is a classic pandemic pivot, founded by a team better known for seafood including Brett Curtis, creator of The Dock food truck and founder of Dock Local, the seafood concept with locations in Uptown Dallas and Plano's Legacy Hall.

On Burnt, he's partnered with Dock chef Tim Halls, who has a longtime passion for barbecue and will serve as pitmaster.

"With the pandemic, Dock Local was doing meal kits, and the No. 1 seller was barbecue," Curtis says. "I've been a seafood guy all my life. We were doing meal kits featuring pasta, prime rib, lobster, but the barbecue was a sellout every time. When we found this location in Plano, we said, 'Let's go ahead and do this.'"

The restaurant is small with seating for 25, but they anticipate being primarily to-go, especially while COVID-19 lingers.

Both Curtis and Halls went to culinary school and that chef savvy can be spotted in some of the offerings on their not-so-ordinary menu:

Their smoked brisket is Prime quality and crusted in coffee grounds

Their pulled pork is infused with garlic

Their ribs are baby-back with a BBQ citrus marinade

Their sausage recipe includes roasted poblano in the ingredients

They also have the option of getting the meats rolled into a taco, topped with chef-style sauces such as avocado crema and ancho mole. One unique offering is their Navajo taco, served on the trendy puffy Navajo bread, as much a flatbread as it is a taco.

The Navajo bread makes a second showing in a dessert tpped with blackberry Wojapi sauce, from a Native American recipe; there's also peach cobbler.

They do a brisket-laden queso and a smoked baked potato which you can order plain or loaded with meat. Sides include jalapeno citrus slaw, twice-baked potato salad, Burnt pinto beans, and hand-cut fries.

"We figured, you don't get tacos and barbecue in one location, and that's something that makes us unique," Curtis says.