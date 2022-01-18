New ice cream shop with prettiest gelato opens in Dallas' Preston Center

The "prettiest gelato in the world" has come to Dallas: Amorino Gelato, the Paris-born chain known for its picture-perfect cones that look like roses, has opened a shop in the Plaza at Preston Center at 8413 Preston Center Plaza, AKA the former location of Sprinkles Ice Cream.

This is the third shop in the DFW area, following locations in Plano at Legacy West and at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

Founded in Paris in 2002, Amorino specializes in gelato and sorbet, in 24 flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, gianduia, honey lavender, pistachio, and melon. Their presentation is unique, with scoops that are formed into "petals," which you can do in mixed flavors, to create an even prettier cone.

In addition to gelato, they serve pastries and unique gelato-filled macarons, Italian-style coffee and espresso drinks, hot chocolate, tea, and affogato, the ice cream dessert with an espresso pourover. They also have Italian chocolates that include candied chestnuts and gianduiotti, the chocolate-hazelnut treat.

There are more than 180 locations worldwide, including a dozen in the U.S., where the concept debuted in New York in 2011. The chain came to Texas in 2016 with a shop in Houston. Fort Worth was the first store in North Texas; it opened in 2018.

Dallas-Fort Worth owner German Rodriguez Daza says that Dallas has been on their radar from Day One.

"Dallas has always been on my list," he says. "It was just finding the right space. We always loved the idea of Preston Center but with Sprinkles already there, it was not an option."

Sprinkles entered the ice cream arena in 2013 as a way to expand their selling season with a dessert that complemented cupcakes. Dallas was one of the few areas to have a shop. But it never took off the way their cupcakes did, and they closed it down in 2020. (Their owners are, however, opening a pizzeria on Knox Street.)

Amorino, on the other hand, has been going gangbusters, Daza says.

"Our Plano location sometimes gets too hectic," he says. "It can be hard to keep up the level of service when the store gets that busy. I truly enjoy our Fort Worth store, which is a little more laid back, and hope that Dallas lands in the middle."

The shop comes with a good COVID-19 feature: sliding doors that keep it from feeling closed-in.

Their four most popular flavors in order are vanilla and chocolate, which are predictable, followed by mango sorbet and blueberry cheesecake.

"The blueberry cheesecake has been so popular for customers in the U.S. that it's been adopted by all Amorino locations around the world," he says.

They also do vegan flavors including a chocolate sorbet that's sufficiently creamy and chocolatey to win over non-vegans.

To celebrate its debut, the Dallas location will host a grand opening on Saturday January 22 from 2:30-3:30 pm with a nice treat: a free scoop of gelato.