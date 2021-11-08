Pizzeria from founder of Sprinkles cupcakes coming to Knox Street Dallas

A new pizzeria from California is coming to Dallas from the founder of Sprinkles, the cupcake chain. Called Pizzana, it's a Neapolitan-style concept that's opening at 3219 Knox St. in spring 2022.

Pizzana was founded in 2017 by Sprinkles queen Candice Nelson and her husband Charles Nelson, who partnered with actor Chris O'Donnell and chef Daniele Uditi, a native of Naples. There are two locations on Los Angeles' west side, in Brentwood and West Hollywood.

The restaurant will open in the Knox Street Tower building, aka the former Weir's Plaza. According to a spokesperson, it'll be the third location for Pizzana as well as their first foray outside of California.

It will join a growing number of restaurants that have opened in the neighborhood including Village Baking and the rooftop restaurant at RH Dallas. Stephen Summers, who is developing properties along Knox, tells the Dallas Morning News that they have plans to open "world-class restaurants up and down the street."

Pizzana's pizza is not true Neapolitan-style; instead, it's "reimagined," skipping Neapolitan basics like the use of Caputo 00 flour and the time/temperature at which the pizzas bake — opting instead for a lower temperature than Neapolitan style and baked for three to four minutes, rather than the 90 seconds a Neapolitan pizza bakes — so that the crust is firmer, which better hews to Dallas tastes.

Toppings are California-style innovative, such as the pizza with black truffle, fontina cheese, and pine nuts; or the one with San Marzano tomatoes, squash blossom, burrata, and cherry tomato.

The menu also features starters, salads, and sandwiches, plus seasonal pastas and specials. As Los Angeles magazine notes, these are "not afterthoughts but highlights" such as the addition of apples, pistachios, and shallot dressing to a shaved Brussels sprouts dish. There are also meatballs, charred artichokes, and polenta fries.

Pizzana's journey follows a template set by Sprinkles, which opened its first location outside California in Dallas, in 2007.