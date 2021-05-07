Knox St. hardware store reinvents itself as luxury gallery and restaurant

The Restoration Hardware store on Knox Street in Dallas has undergone a dramatic transformation and will re-open as RH Dallas, a three-level home store featuring luxury furnishings, rooftop restaurant, and wine bar.

According to a release, the store will open on May 7.

RH Dallas is a next-level kind of shopping experience, with an atmosphere that is intended to blur the lines between residential and retail. Merchandise is arranged in a way that makes you feel like you could be in someone's home.

The store's reinvention has been in the works since at least 2017, part of an overall re-do of Knox.

Restoration Hardware rebranded itself in 2012 to RH, to evolve itself beyond its hardware store beginnings.

Dallas joins 10 other cities who have these kinds of RH stores including New York, West Palm, Chicago, and West Hollywood.

The Dallas location boasts three floors, each with unique departments, as follows:

Level one: RH Interiors

The ground floor contains collections from internationally renowned designers, as well as one-of-a-kind antiques and artifacts. They're displayed in artistic installations, in room-like settings.

Level two: RH Modern, RH Interior Design Firm & Ateler

RH Modern is the largest assortment of modern furnishings, lighting, textiles, and décor under one brand in the world, says the release. It occupies a 9,000-square-foot space on level two.

The RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier is an interactive 5,000-square-foot studio providing professional design services. It'll be located in a highly styled workspace that includes a 38-foot-wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, with private client presentation rooms and state-of the-art technology.

Level two is also home to contemporary art from the General Public for RH Collection, founded by Portia de Rossi to bring art to more people. Nearly 200 works from artists across the globe will be rendered with 3-D technology that creates detailed prints.

There's also an RH Rugs showroom, window treatments, bed and bath linens, and bath hardware. A design library offers access to RH's assortment of fabrics, leathers, and furniture and lighting finishes.

Level three - Rooftop restaurant & park, wine & barista bar, RH Outdoor

The Rooftop Restaurant resides in a skylit garden escape beneath an atrium with retractable glass walls, chandeliers, and olive trees, all of which open onto a landscaped park, said to be influenced by classical gardens of Europe. Outdoor lounge spaces are outfitted in RH Outdoor furniture, set against trellised London plane trees, sculptural evergreens, and trickling fountains.

The restaurant's menu is described as timeless and ingredient-driven, with shareable boards, salads, and mains. Items include:

Burrata with roasted tomatoes and charred sourdough

Shaved vegetables with baby greens and pecans

Roasted chicken with garlic and olive oil potato purée

Burger

Ribeye steak

Truffled grilled cheese

The Wine & Barista Bar will serve espresso, wine, and champagne from around the world, with 40 available by the glass, plus limited offerings from Napa Valley vintners.

Design notes

The structure has: a charcoal-grey Venetian plaster exterior, glass-and-steel French doors, lush garden courtyards and terraces, lacebark elm trees, a 14-foot-tall wall of cascading water (inspired by the fountain in New York's Paley Park).

It has: expansive loggias, an entry courtyard, century agave plants, and monolithic bluestone slabs embedded in decomposed granite;

It has: a grand double floating staircase spanning nearly 40 feet, beneath a massive skylight three floors above;

It has: an installation of Serenella chandeliers hanging 54 feet overhead, and gilded antique mirrors that cascade down the stairwell;

Finally, it has: Juliet balconies, crystal & iron chandeliers, steel & cedar shade trellises, and last but not least, geometric topiaries.