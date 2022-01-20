Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen brings fancy food and cocktails to Allen

Allen is about to get its own location of a modern American restaurant founded in McKinney: Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen is opening what will be its second location in the Watters Creek shopping center, at 968 Village Green Dr.

According to a release, it'll open in February, where it will serve steaks, contemporary American flavors, and specialty cocktails.

"We’re thrilled to introduce our unique American fare to the Allen community next month," says Michael Kim, owner of One Esca, a Sugarbacon franchisee. "Sugarbacon offers some of the finest cuts of meat and Southern cuisine that you can't currently find at Watters Creek. With our weekend brunch, happy hours, and 500-square-foot patio, we’re looking forward to quickly becoming a staple in the neighborhood for all types of gatherings."

Sugarbacon Allen will open in a cute space that was most recently The Cellar, and before that Savour Tasting Room, and before that, Terra Mediterranean. The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant will be the first Sugarbacon in Allen and the second systemwide.

This upscale Southern concept started out in McKinney, then expanded to Dallas, opening at the troubled Lakewood space that used to be Dixie House. Alas, the whole thing collapsed, before being rescued by One Esca, which is mounting a comeback. That includes a location in McKinney, which they opened in 2021.

Allen will serve brunch and dinner, and will showcase an expansive mixology selection focused on dark liquors and specialty cocktails. That'll include 30 bourbons and local beers on tap, plus happy hour Monday-Thursday from 4-7 pm.

All they need now is staff. Candidates for front and back of house positions can email resumes to HR@oneesca.com.