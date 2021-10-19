8 new shops open at prosperous Watters Creek mixed-use center in Allen

In yet another sign that the Dallas area is sort of crawling back to normal, there's a new slew of shops and eateries opening at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, the mixed-use development at US-75 and Bethany Drive.

They include everything from chocolate to biscuits to macarons. This is in addition to three new openings that have occurred within the past month.

"There is a ton of momentum at Watters Creek that we are really excited about," says Debra Martinez, marketing director for Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, in a statement. "We have been seeing great stores and restaurants continue to open here, and we think more will join the lineup. There is always something new to experience at Watters Creek."

The list is dominated by eateries but also includes retail and experiential.

Here's the list:

CRVS Boutique

Top-of-the-line women's fitness and fashion apparel that takes women from fitness to work, date night, or lounging at home. Opening: Now.

Mutts Canine Cantina

Combination restaurant-bar-dog park has been on the drawing board since 2019, and at long last, it has opened. It's not your average dog park, but instead is a dual-concept with a walk-up bar and food options such as Mutts Original Chicken Sandwich, burgers, fried-pickles, and milkshakes.Opening: Now.

Sweet Tooth Hotel

Roaming art gallery is hosting Rewind, an experiential art venue with a video store theme, which debuted on October 15. The centerpiece will be a mock vintage video store full of VHS tapes. Opening: Now.

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

Upscale Southern restaurant that started out in McKinney in 2015 before being rescued by restaurant group One Esca is mounting a comeback, and that includes this location at Watters Creek as well as a location in McKinney. Opening November.

See's Candies

Famed California chocolatier is opening three pop-up shops around DFW during the holiday 2021 season, with boxed chocolate plus candy bars and stocking stuffers, and that includes Watters Creek. (They're also opening one in Southlake Town Square and the Shops at Hillside Village.) Opening: November.

Beaubeaux's Bourbon & Biscuits

Family restaurant and bar specializes in two things: a biscuit-centric menu and a large selection of bourbon. Opening soon.

Joy Macarons

DFW based bakery specializing in French Macarons and ice cream. This will be their fourth location, joining Lower Greenville, Oak Cliff, and Fort Worth. Opening early 2022.

Youthful Infusion Med Spa

Skin rejuvenating so you look and feel younger. Opening soon.

These eight stores will add to the 72 retail options located at Watters Creek.