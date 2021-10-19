New shops at Dallas' Mockingbird Station include burgers on red buns

In another sign that Dallas is sort of crawling back to normal, there's a whole new slew of shops and eateries opening at Mockingbird Station, the mixed-use center at US-75 and Mockingbird Lane.

They include everything from sneakers to golf gear to burgers to sushi. This is in addition to The Finch, the chic new restaurant from Milkshake Concepts going into the old Cafe Express space.

According to a release, these will open by the end of 2021 and early 2022.

Here's what's new:

Sekushi

Japanese eatery with sushi and seafood will open at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, #130, on the corner in a 1,500-square-foot space near Urban Taco. Opening: Late October/early November.

Wulf Burger

Wulf Burger opens its first Dallas location in the space next to Rush Bowls at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #125. Previously in Los Angeles and New York only, Wulf Burger made their Texas debut in Frisco in December 2020. Their signature is their red hamburger buns, created using a natural beet extract. The menu includes grass-fed beef burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and fries, and Impossible patties. Opening: Late October/early November.

Club Champion

Nation's No. 1 club fitter and building company is opening a 2,500-square-foot studio at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #105. It'll carry all the top golf club, shaft, and grip manufacturers in the industry to build test clubs in real-time. Advanced analysis technology and trained certified fitters and builders will fit and hand-craft every club to your unique needs. Services include club fitting and building, repair services, personalization, and corporate and personal entertainment events. Opening: Fall.

Sneaker Haven

Pop-up retail store heavily into sneaker culture opening at 5307 E. Mockingbird Ln. 105, between West Elm and Buda Juice, will sell limited-edition items and a premium sneaker shopping experience. Opening: October 23.

Fit Social Club

Workout and training facility at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #192 will be an indoor cycling and functional training facility with A-List coaching and top-of-the-line equipment. They offer three 45-minute class types: Intensity, Cycling, and Ignite, with weights, rhythm riding, and high-intensity training. Opening: Fall.

Mane Salon

Hair salon will open in the 1,894-square-foot space at 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #140 near Pure Milk & Honey, with styling, coloring, consultations, and more. Opening: November.

Hack Shack

Indoor golf simulator bar at 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #240 will showcase 10 indoor hitting bays, golf-themed cocktails and bites, and three private suites that can be used for events or golf lessons. Opening: 2022.