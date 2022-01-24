These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Girl Scout Cookie season gets even sweeter when breweries starting pairing beer flights with cookies. Plan for a sweet pairing this Friday night. This week also brings a bourbon dinner, Italian wine dinner, and an anniversary party with free pizza for all. Even the kids get to participate in tasty festivities with a Chinese New Year-themed cooking class just for them.

Tuesday, January 25

Buffalo Trace Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Plano

The popular Plano restaurant’s monthly pairing dinner features Buffalo Trace bourbon cocktails and pours. Six courses include wild game meats and artisan cheeses, French onion soup, duck confit pot pie, and banana nut bread with dark rum sauce. Dinner is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.

Wednesday, January 26

Anniversary Party at Mimi's Pizzeria

New York-style pizzeria founded by Jetmir "Mimi" Ahmedi will commemorate 10 years of tossing pizza at his location on Northwest Highway with a celebration that includes a free slice for all. Mimi moved here from New York, where he learned how to make pizza from his father and has taught those skills to his son Goni, who now works alongside his father. The free slice offer runs all day from 11 am-10 pm.

Banfi Wine Dinner at Saint Rocco’s New York Italian

This four-course Italian wine dinner will feature braised short ribs as a main course and traditional cannoli for dessert. Each course will be paired with Italian wines. Dinner is $99 per person, plus fees, and begins at 6:30 pm.

Friday, January 28

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery

The Farmers Branch bar and restaurant will pair four brews with four Girl Scout cookies for a tasting flight available all weekend long. Try Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout with S’mores, Harrison’s Brown Ale with Samoas, Peach Fuzz Sour Pale Ale with Trefoils, and Pecan Jubilee Ale with Adventurefuls. The pairing is $20 per person and available Friday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome, but folks are encouraged to pre-book their pairing online in advance.

Chinese New Year Workshop at Young Chef’s Academy Frisco

Parents can have a date night while children six to 14 years old participate in this Friday evening cooking class celebrating Chinese New Year. Participants will learn about the holiday while making tea cakes, egg rolls, dumplings, and more. The class is $45 for non-members ($40.50 for members) and will run from 7-8:30 pm.