Irving-based Pei Wei drafts celeb chef to spice up menu with new dishes

Irving-based Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has summoned a celebrity chef to add some ka-pow. The second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the U.S. is featuring new dishes from Food Network star Jet Tila, continuing a partnership forged by the chain and the chef in 2020.

Tila's creations include:

House Special Chicken

Mongolian Green Beans

Spicy Drunken Noodles

Thai Coconut Curry

Spicy Korean BBQ Steak

Thai Basil Cashew Chicken

Firecracker Chicken and Tofu, which has become Pei Wei's top selling item

In February, they'll launch Grilled Bourbon Chicken, which they optimistically predict will become one of their most successful launches ever. The entree features chicken tossed in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce, for $10.

Customers can get a sneak peek by ordering the dish on Pei Wei's App or website from February 9-15. It will then be available in stores starting February 16, and will stay on the menu "indefinitely."

Pei Wei currently has 119 locations in 17 states, plus 13 nontraditional units in airports and college campuses.

In October 2017, the company relocated its headquarters from Scottsdale, Arizona to the Las Colinas Highlands office tower in Irving. In May 2019, Pei Wei was acquired by financier Lorne Goldberg (who also owns Pick Up Stix, Leeann Chin, and Mandarin Express). All restaurants are company-owned except for its airports, colleges, and casinos.