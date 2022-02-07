These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Get creative with Valentine’s celebrations this week, as there’s more to do than just dinner out. From a wine and cheese fest and a bubbly and chocolate pairing to a bourbon tasting and craft beer dinner to-go, the options are many. It’s also Super Bowl week, and one venue is hosting a watch party with a 24-foot LED screen so not one second of the action (or the halftime show) will be missed. Still looking for Valentine's dinner plans? Find that list here.

Thursday, February 10

15 Shades of Red Wine & Cheese Fest at Eataly

Pair more than 15 Italian wines with bites from multiple chef stations during this storewide tasting event. Grab your wine glass and branded Eataly holder and get ready to sip and stroll. Note that tickets are only valid for specific timeslots, including 5:30-7 pm, 6:30-8 pm, and 7:30-9 pm.

Texas Spirits Tasting at Bourbon & Banter

The Statler speakeasy will host a three-course tasting featuring Texas spirits Waterloo Gin and Treaty Oak Bourbon. Courses include a charcuterie board, butter-based sea bass with lemon caper sauce, and black pepper-crusted ribeye. Guests will partake in samplings of three Waterloo gins and four bourbons from Treaty Oak. Tickets are $100 per person and the tasting begins at 6 pm.

Cocktail Class at Tricky Fish

Preston Hollow’s new Tricky Fish location will host its first cocktail class featuring Roxor Gin. Participants will be guided through creating two full-size gin cocktails to be enjoyed with lots of bar bites. The event is $25 per person, and two lucky guests will win either a $25 Tricky Fish gift card or a bottle of Roxor Gin. Class begins at 6 pm.

Bubbly & Chocolate Tasting at The Crescent Club

Bubbles and chocolate are always a good idea. Taste three different sparkling wines paired with chocolates during this tasting, set to take place in the 17th floor Crescent Club bar. The tasting is $48 per person and begins at 6 pm.

Friday, February 11

Lynmar Estate Valentine’s Weekend Tastings at Crozier Hall

Located in a remodeled historic high school, Crozier Hall will be the setting for this weekend of wine tasting events. (Saturday is already sold out.) Lymar Estate Winery, recognized for its award-winning Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, will be featured. The $65 per-person ticket price includes five wines and a charcuterie box from Café Momentum. The tasting is at 7 pm Friday and 2 pm Sunday.

Saturday, February 12

Mutts Love with Rahr to the Rescue

The dog park and cantina will host an all-day adoption event in partnership with Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. There’ll be $4 Rahr drafts all day, and anyone who adopts will receive a free one-year membership to the dog park. The event will run from 11 am-5 pm.

Sunday, February 13

The Big Game Watch Party at Legacy Hall

Watch Super Bowl LVI on a 24-foot LED screen with access to bites and beverages from 20 eateries and bars at Legacy Hall. Seating is first-come, first-served but private party areas may be booked for groups for a fee. They'll offer $10 Super Bowl squares available for purchase for those feeling lucky.

Monday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Beer Dinner To Go from Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

The Dallas brewery will package up a three-course dinner for two paired with seasonal and specialty brews to-go. Menu includes an amuse bouche, lump crab cakes, choice of entrée including braised short rib, Scottish salmon, and lemon-celery risotto, and red velvet lava cake with Tillamook vanilla ice cream. Beers will include a mixed 6-pack of cans and a 32-ounce crowler of Berry Chocolate Double Brown Stout. The feast is $100 and pick-up is between 4-7 pm on Valentine's Day.