Kale is on in Dallas' Deep Ellum via arrival of Sweetgreen salad chain

Cult-favorite salad chain Sweetgreen is bringing salads to Deep Ellum. This California-based restaurant concept which does healthy food on a large scale is opening a location at 2614 Main St., previously law offices, where it will serve the salads, veggies, and other fresh-fresh foods for which it is known.

According to a release, the restaurant is opening February 8. Hey, that's tomorrow. This is the second Dallas location for the chain which made its Dallas debut in the West Village in November 2021.

Sweetgreen's philosophy is that "real food" should be convenient and accessible to everyone in a fast-food setting, making sustainable decisions and never sacrificing quality for convenience.

The Deep Ellum location will serve signature favorites such as Kale Caesar, Guacamole Greens, Crispy Chicken Salad, and Miso Bowl.

But the chain also regularly rotates in new seasonal menu offerings with the current one being the delicious-sounding Miso Roasted Veggies, a sweet and savory mix of hot roasted sweet potatoes, miso root vegetables, and choice of beets or sunchokes in a creamy miso sesame ginger dressing, which will be available at the Deep Ellum location through March 30.

True to Sweetgreens form, the location is small, accommodating 22 diners inside and 32 on the patio.

The interior will feature neon signage, a round prep cube window, stadium seating, and an outdoor zone with a pickup window.

Sweetgreen has also partnered with artist Tom Webb to commission murals for the exterior and interior of the restaurant which the release says will highlight the creativity that lives within the Deep Ellum community and the Sweetgreen brand.