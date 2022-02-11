Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars to try for a not-so-dry February

In January, some people who ordinarily like a drink or two take the month to abstain from alcohol. It's a way to do a reset after the holidays, to start the year "clean" — and taking a day or two off is surely not such a terrible thing. (Or so we've heard.)

No such tradition exists for February, whose various romantic-minded celebrations and other holidays often require cocktails, Champagne, or both.

Here are 5 places for those are back off the wagon:

Booty's

New Orleans-inspired bar connected to the Deep Ellum Hostel, with a unique/hidden entrance in the lobby, serves cocktails and global street food, but it's the entertainment and various events that have seen Booty's come out of its shell. There's a weekly "burlesque bingo" every Thursday and over-the-top drag brunches every Sunday. The hostel setting, with guests from all over, gives it all a worldly flair — it's casual, fun. and not quite like anything else in Deep Ellum, or Dallas, for that matter.

Chet's Dallas

Newest concept from Jay Khan (RJ's Mexican Cuisine) is located in the renovated historic Awalt building at 208 Market St. #100, and is named for Jay's father-in-law who loved his whisky. The downtown location is cool, and there's also a menu of Irish-American food such as shepherd's pie, not to mention a big selection of whisky, and Irish-inspired cocktails. These are all elements in Chet's favor but probably nothing beats their uniquely lengthy happy hour, which runs Monday-Friday from 11 am-6 pm.

Moxie's

Sports bar/pub with Canada roots has three DFW locations in Dallas, Plano, and Southlake, and all host a happy hour on weekdays from 3-6 pm that has some pretty worthy specials, in both food and drink. That includes $10 margaritas and Moscow mules, plus $10 eats such as potstickers and poutine. If money is no object, order their new Cold Brew Martini, which has Licor 43, Amaretto, Frangelico, Lavazza cold brew, and a topping of sweet foam.

Royal 38

Bar at The Union Dallas building from the same folks who own Hide bar has their signature focus on cocktails, with a menu thoughtfully broken into categories of liquor, including vodka, gin, and tequila/mezcal. Very efficient. Their selection of more than 20 drinks includes creative cocktails such as the Green Tara with vodka, jasmine green tea, lemon, lime, and vanilla bean. Other reasons to visit: shared plates and a swell patio with lots of outdoor space.

Suburban Yacht Club

Plano restaurant with tacos and tiki drinks is part of the 33 Restaurant Group (Union Bear Brewing Co., Cadillac Pizza Pub, Taverna Rossa, The Yard in McKinney), with a menu inspired by Southern California's food-truck scene. They recently intro'd a few new items which may be worth driving to Plano for, including bean & cheese tacos with avocado in a griddled flour tortilla, plus two new drinks: the Tiki Tai with rum, Orange Curacao Orgeat, passion fruit, lime and tiki bitters; and the Bonfire Cider with Ilegal Joven, Ancho Reyes, Dry Curacao, spiced apple cider, and lemon, which you can order hot or cold.