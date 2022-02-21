These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

It’s a week of celebrations: National Margarita Day comes first, leading into Mardi Gras weekend. There’s an event for each on the list this week, along with other tasty happenings that include a wine dinner, a chocolate-making class that comes with craft beer, and a fashion show where food takes the stage. Note that reservations are filling up quickly for all.

Tuesday, February 22

Shaken N’ Stirred Class: National Margarita Day with Milagro

Set to take place in the Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor of Legacy Hall in Plano, this class will guide guests through creating two craft margaritas. (Think jalapeño and hibiscus.) The $65 ticket price also includes a welcome cocktail and pre-class bites, a swag bag with barware, and a $10 gift card to Legacy Hall. Arrive at 6 pm for a reception before class at 6:30 pm.

Food in Fashion

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association will host its fifth annual charity fashion show at the Fashion Industry Gallery. Models will create mouthwatering runway magic wearing food-themed outfits in a witty yet fashionable twist. The $100 per-person standing room only ticket (VIP seats are sold out) includes beverages and appetizers. Proceeds benefit career development programs in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The event begins at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, February 24

DAOU Vineyards Wine Dinner at Saint Ann

The North Harwood Street restaurant and bar will host a five-course dinner paired with DAOU wines. The Paso Robles vineyards are recognized for their minerality in their wines. The $185 per-person price includes tax and gratuity. Dinner begins at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, February 26

Mardi Gras at Legacy Hall

There’ll be live music and Mardi Gras specials at the Dallas multi-level food hall, where guests can “geaux big” with their own balcony seat. The VIP balcony ticket options include one hurricane in a souvenir cup and either one monster shrimp po boy ($45) or three pounds of crawfish boil ($65), both from Legacy Hall vendor Dock Local. Or guests can simply visit the hall free and hang in the Box Garden, where seating is first-come, first-served. The party will run from 3-10 pm.

Sunday, February 27

Chocolate Making Class at Peticolas Brewing

Chocolatiers from Yelibelly Chocolates will teach class participants how to make flavor-infused truffles, including Peticolas brew-flavored chocolates. The $65 ticket ($100 for two) includes your own box of handmade chocolates to take home along with a flight of beer. Class will run from 1-2:30 pm.

Monday, February 28

Central Market Online Cooking Class with Chef Chris Williams

Part of Central Market's Black History Month chef series, this virtual class will feature Houston chef Chris Williams, who has made a name for himself serving up refined Southern food with international infusions at Lucille's. Cook along with the chef to make smoky citrus salmon on the half shell, coconut rice, and collard green salad. Watch him cook online only for $10, or for $80 per household, pick up a kit with ingredients the day before and cook along with the chef (registration deadline is February 24). The class runs from 6-7:30 pm, and tickets and information are here.