These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Stay hungry this week as all-you-can-eat is a theme. One gourmet grocer is offering pasta by the plateful, and a Brazilian steakhouse will host a wine dinner paired with all the churrasco cuts one can handle. There’s also something for those with big thirsts to be quenched: a beer walk with more than 20 stations to visit.

Monday, March 7

Pasta Giro at Eataly

March is Pasta Month at the NorthPark Center Italian restaurant-market, and on Mondays through March 20 guests can partake in an all-you-can-eat pasta experience. At La Pizza & La Pasta, located inside Eataly, Pasta Giro (Italian for “tour”) offers a tour of Italy’s most popular pasta dishes for $25 per person. Enjoy classics like Lo Spaghetto al Pomodoro and the seasonal Vesuvio Salsiccia e Rapini – homemade sausage ragu with broccoli rabe. Booking a table in advance is recommended.

Thursday, March 10

Vik Wine Dinner at Fogo de Chao

Cut of Wagyu beef will be paired with premium South American wines during this five-course wine dinner at Fogo de Chao. Menu highlights include churrasco cuts of filet, lamb chops and New York strip, along with charcuterie, soups, and those addicting Pão de Queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread. The dinner is $110 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.

Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner at Yardbird Table & Bar

Experience the best of Old and New World flavors during this five-course wine dinner. There’ll be lobster bisque, pan seared halibut, beef bourguignon with smoked gouda grits, and chocolate tart. Dinner is $224.44 per person, including tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.

Friday, March 11

FRY-Day with Corn Dog with No Name at Reunion Tower

Start spring break atop the GeO-Deck of Reunion Tower with fair food from Corn Dog with No Name. The gourmet carnival-themed vendor will serve not only corn dogs but fancy funnel cakes, roasted corn, fried Oreos and more. Visit anytime between 2-4 pm.

Saturday, March 12

McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk

Historic downtown McKinney will transform into an Irish pub crawl during this sip-and-stroll event. There’ll be 20 stops along the map of participating shops, each with a beer station inside. Participating breweries include Four Corners Brewing Co., Community Brewing Co., and Guinness in true Irish spirit. The event is $30 per person and tickets are purchased in three-hour increments starting at 11 am until 6 pm.

Monday, March 14

Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Sevy’s Grill

The Preston Rd. fine dining restaurant will feature Napa’s Duckhorn Vineyards during this four-course menu. A Duckhorn rep will be on-hand to talk through the iconic California brand. Dinner is $129 per person and starts at 6:30 pm.