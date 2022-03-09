Celebrate Dallas' culinary all-stars at the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards

Get ready to raise a glass to Dallas' restaurant and bar stars. The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards returns this spring — and tickets are on sale now.

Join us May 12 at Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.) for an evening honoring the very best of Dallas' culinary scene.

The fun begins with our signature tasting event, where you'll sample special bites from this year's participating nominees and sip an array of cocktails, beer, and more. The night culminates in our annual awards ceremony, once again helmed by Dallas comedian CJ Starr.

The Tastemaker Awards nominees are determined by a panel of industry experts, including past winners. Our mission is to shine a spotlight on the people making the local restaurant scene special and honor their innovation, energy, and creativity.

The 2022 Dallas program will honor Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Wine Program of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and Best New Pizza.

The nominees will be unveiled in our special editorial series leading up to the big event.

On May 12, we'll reveal the winner in each category, including the readers' choice winner for Best New Restaurant, which will be determined by you in an upcoming online tournament.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $60 for general admission and $99 for VIP (includes early access to the event, valet, and a dedicated bar). Prices will increase April 1, so grab your tickets now for this sell-out affair.

---

The event is brought to you by Stranahan's Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Deep Ellum Brewing Co., and Topo Chico. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, Harvest Project Food Rescue.