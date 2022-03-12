Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas' Cedars/Southside district is closing down

A Mexican restaurant on Dallas' Southside is closing down: Monica's Mex-Tex Cantina, from veteran restaurateur Monica Greene, will close in mid-March, and is going out with a final "see ya" to its fans.

Greene says that the restaurant's final night will be Saturday, March 19.

"I'm hoping people will come by to say 'adios' and enjoy some great and unique Mexican food before it goes away," she says.

Before Greene became involved, the Southside restaurant-bar changed hands and personalities a number of times, from the original Cedars Social to a Mexican version of Cedars Social, to its current concept named for Greene with more prototypical Tex-Mex.

She's been running the restaurant since 2018, when she came out of retirement to make something of the Cedars Social space. She launched with a hospitality dream team that included acclaimed bartender Leann Berry and chef Anastasia "AQ" Quinones, a rising star who won CultureMap's Tastemaker Award in 2018.

By December, AQ was lured away to head the kitchen at Jose, the new modern Mexican restaurant on Lovers Lane, and in 2019, Greene re-conceived the restaurant in its current form as a "Mex-Tex" restaurant, giving a new more-Mexican focus to the usual Tex-Mex.

Entrees are all under $20 and include dishes such as shrimp diablo risotto, Yucatan-style cochinita pibil, and "Chino poblano" fried rice with mushroom, onions, & red bell peppers. There are street tacos and four varieties of enchiladas; Greene has a soft spot for enchiladas - she once had an entire restaurant dedicated to enchiladas in Oak Cliff.

Regardless of what is being served, the location has many assets including stunning views of downtown Dallas, and a built-in community of customers thanks to numerous residential buildings in the area including the Southside on Lamar lofts right across the street; it's also across the street from the Dallas Police Department headquarters.

Greene has a long history as a restaurateur in Dallas, having opened the original Monica's Aca Y Alla in Deep Ellum, followed by a collaboration with chef Joanne Bondy in an excellent ahead-of-its-time upscale Mexican restaurant in Turtle Creek Village called Ciudad.

For the past decade, she's split her time between Dallas and Aspen, but she maintains a devoted following of old-time Dallasites as well as a knack for drawing a buzz, such as in April 2018 when Cedars Social hosted a quiet yet high-profile wedding reception for the newly married Christiana Wyly, daughter of Texas billionaire Sam Wyly, and Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla founder Elon Musk. (It was described as an "intimate" affair with about 100 people, which included friends, family members, and notables such as Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and actor Val Kilmer.)

She did not give a reason for the closure but said she was still considering her "next chapter"; a representative from the restaurant said, "She doesn't really want any publicity right now."