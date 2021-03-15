New Natural Grocers at Preston Forest Dallas opens bigger + better

After a two-month closure, the Natural Grocers store at Preston & Forest in Dallas will reopen on March 31, with a larger, more modernized shopping experience including a more efficient checkout.

Located at 11661 Preston Rd., the store closed on January 30 in order to execute a remodel. The store is now 40 percent larger than the original footprint. It will introduce a more efficient checkout experience, a new Nutrition Education Center, and bigger product selections.

The space has been expanded in core departments such as produce, body care and beauty, dietary supplements, frozen meats, and grab-and-go.

It's also been upgraded with sustainable building features and 100-percent LED lighting for a lighter carbon footprint.

The store will also have a Nutritional Health Coach on staff whose services are free with one-on-one health coaching sessions available via phone or video.

Natural Grocers is the largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer in the U.S., and has a proactive stance on its merchandise that includes:

100 percent organic produce

100 percent humanely and sustainably raised meats

100 percent free-range eggs

100 percent pasture-based dairy

100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods

Natural Grocers was founded in 1955 by husband-and-wife Philip and Margaret Isely with a goal of empowering health and wellness. The chain also prohibits hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries.

Their smaller-store format allows them to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. Ever conscious of their environmental footprint, Natural Grocers locations use energy-saving innovations and non-toxic building materials.

There are now 161 stores in 20 states.

The Preston-Forest store does neighborhood outreach through free Nutrition Education and its partnership with Dallas food bank Network of Community Ministry.

Store hours will follow their quirky approach as follows:

Monday–Saturday 8 am-8:05 pm

Sunday: 9 am-7:35 pm

Starting April 7, they'll offer two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9-10 am and Wednesdays from 8-9 am.

They'll be doing a grand opening wih all sorts of giveaways as well as a contest from March 31-April 4 for prizes such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

There'll also be special discounts from March 31–April 29 on strawberries, blueberries, mangos, baby peeled carrots, bacon and bacon alternatives, eggs, and staple items such as GT’s Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats; and on Texas-made items such as Buddha’s Brew, Chameleon, Culina, Epic, Himalaya, Live Soda, Nadamoo!, Siete, SkinnyPop, Waterloo, and Yenisi Beauty.