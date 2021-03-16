Master list of Dallas restaurants serving Easter brunch and feasts for 2021

Easter has always been one of the bigger eating holidays of the year — a payoff for going to Mass for the big service on Easter Sunday.

While the vaccines for the coronavirus give us hope, we're still in taxing times — maybe that's why these annual rituals feel all the more dear.

Regardless of whether you're a faithful churchgoer or just looking for a chance to feast, these Dallas restaurants have whipped up something to eat.

Capital Grille. Three-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout features bone-in filet, field greens salad, asparagus, mashed potatoes, and flourless chocolate espresso cake, plus optional add-ons such as lobster tails, shrimp cocktail, and lobster mac & cheese, starting at $150, serving either two or 4-6. Pre-order for pickup on April 3 or 4. Dine-in brunch includes lobster frittata and Wagyu strip steak & eggs. To order or make a reservation visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Family Bundles feature entrées like baby back ribs, breaded chicken tenders, salmon, or a combination, with two family-sized sides, and six honey butter croissants, starting at $25, plus cheesecake topped with strawberry purée, $5 a slice. Beer, wine, and cocktails to go such as margaritas. Order online for curbside pickup at Cheddars.com or download the Mobile App.

Cru Food and Wine Bar in Watters Creek. Three-course brunch includes mini Belgian waffles, crab cake benedicts, and crispy chicken sandwich plus $3 mimosas, bellinis, and ciprianis. $36. Cru’s To Go Brunch Package includes two set appetizers, entrees, and desserts, wit optional $25 at-home mimosa kit. 10 am-3 pm. Easter themed dinner includes pan-seared Scottish salmon with fingerling potatoes or rosemary roasted double lamb chops with black truffle gratin potatoes for dine-in or carry out.

Dive Coastal Cuisine. Salad platters and cheese boards with cheeses and meat, $75-$125. Order by April 2 for pickup April 3 by calling 214-891-1700.

Eddie V's. Four-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout features shrimp cocktail, choice of tenderloin or sea bass, asparagus, au gratin potatoes, and bananas Foster cake. Starting at $150, each dinner serves either two, or 4-6 people. Pre-order for pickup April 2-4. For dining-in, there's a prix fixe brunch with lobster quiche Florentine, crab omelet, and chicken-white cheddar jalapeno biscuit. To place an order or make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Fearing's. Three-course brunch includes Waygu beef brisket BBQ + Gruyere Quiche, shrimp cocktail, trout benedict, glazed lamb T-bone steaks, Prime beef filet with lobster-spinach soft taco and queso fresco-corn potatoes, and dssert trio with carrot cake, chocolate caramel pot de creme, and coconut cream pie. 11 am-3 pm. $125, $85 for vegetarian, and $45 for children. Reservations on Open Table or call 214- 922-4848.

Fogo de Chão. Special brunch menu is served from 11 am–2 pm, then dinner from 2 pm–9 pm at all locations. A ready-to-eat Easter Day To-Go package serves six and includes choice of two fire-roasted meats, sides, salads, pão de queijo (cheesy bread rolls), and cocoa fudge brownies. Order by April 1, for delivery and pickup on Saturday April 3 and Sunday April 4.

Haywire. Brunch from 10 am-4 pm, plus Take-Home curbside kits that feed four with choice of tenderloin ($200), smoked turkey breast ($125), or Texas maple ham ($125), with garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes with Texas pecans, cornbread muffins, garden salad, bread pudding, and a bottle of prosecco. Pre-order Take-Home Kits by March 30 at 12 pm. Call 972-781-9473 or email sales@haywirerestaurant.com. Pickup April 2-3 from 1-5 pm.

Kona Grill. Dine-in options include honey ham brunch with honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, & 3 eggs for $20; an Easter ham dinner (honey-glazed ham, whipped mashed potatoes & roasted root vegetables with truffle oil) available all day for $30; lobster potstickers at dinner for $19, mimosa specials, and carrot cake. Easter ham dinner is also available to-go for two for $70 (or $30 for single serving). For reservation or to-go, visit KonaGrill.com/Easter.

Lockhart Smokehouse. Family-style options feed 6 to 8 people and include smoked hams and prime rib, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and s'mores bread pudding ($35-$150). Meals will be served cold and vacuum-sealed with heating instructions. Order by March 31 for pickup April 203 from 11 am-5 pm.

Mexican Sugar. Easter brunch with fresh, Latin-inspired twist including Cajeta French toast, vanilla cinnamon pancakes, and chicken chilaquiles. Reserve on OpenTable or call 972-943-0984.

Olive Garden. Family-Style Meals to go include lasagna, jumbo house salad, and breadsticks starting at $50, or Family-Size Pans of favorites such as Fettucine Alfredo and Chicken Parmigiana, starting at $35. Bottles of wine start at $15. To order online for delivery to your car, visit www.OliveGarden.com.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. Special brunch items include filet Creole benedict, crabcake benedict, mimosas, bloody Marys, and brandy milk punch. To-Go packages includes prime rib ($159), lamb ($129), or chicken cordon bleu ($89), with choice of seafood tomato bisque, Caesar, or chopped salad, and choice of mac & cheese, whipped potatoes, chargrilled vegetables, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach, and homemade bread. Available April 2-4.

Ranch at Las Colinas. Easter Brunch from 9:30 am-3 pm with special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Plus Take-Home curbside kits that feed four with choice of tenderloin ($200), smoked turkey breast ($125), or Texas maple ham ($125), with garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes with Texas pecans, cornbread muffins, garden salad, bread pudding, and a bottle of prosecco. Pre-order Take-Home Kits by March 30 at 12 pm. Call 972-506-7262 or email ranch.events@fbrest.com. Pickup April 2-3 from 1-5 pm.

Romano's Macaroni Grill. Full menu from chicken Parmesan to Mom's ricotta meatballs & spaghetti iis available for dining in or takeout. Feast for Five for $25 includes choice of spaghetti Bolognese, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, sausage rigatoni, or pasta Milano with Caesar salad and rosemary peasant bread. To order for takeout/delivery or make a reservation, visit www.MacaroniGrill.com.

Ruth's Chris. Special at-home Easter celebration feast for four includes choice of salad (Caesar or steak house), beef tenderloin, garlic-mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and cheesecake. Preorders run throughout the month of March for pickup on April 4. $180. Guests dining in can order the regular menu plus spring featured items such as Tomahawk for two. For a to-go order or reservation, visit www.ruthschris.com.

Seasons 52. Easter Green Box To Go features three courses including choice of glazed spiral ham, cedar plank salmon, or beef tenderloin, with salad, green beans, additional side, and Mini Indulgence desserts. Serves from 2 to 6 people, starting at $55. Easter Brunch in the dining room includes options such as crab & cheddar quiche, French toast, and shrimp & grits. Visit Seasons52.com to make a reservation and to place an order for pickup on April 2 or 3.

Truluck's. Featured dish of wild Alaskan halibut with truffled corn sauce, sautéed frisse, roasted potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette is $48 and available April 2-4. An Easter Blossom cocktail has Old Forester Bourbon, Aperol, Montenegro Amaro, and lemon juice for $14.50. Dallas 214-220-2401, Southlake 817-912-0500.

Vestals Catering. Re-Heat Ready Easter Menu feeds four to six for $250 and includes hummus trio with crudité and crostini, caramelized onion tarts, pimento cheese with crostini and lavash, spring vegetable salad, lamb with lemon aioli, honey-orange carrot and zucchini ribbons with pistachio, mashed potatoes, sweet rolls, lavender lemonade, strawberry pound cake, and ginger molasses cookies. Order by March 31 at 12 noon at Order.VestalsCatering.com or email catering@vestalscatering.com for pickup April 2 from 3-6 pm from Vestals at Parkway and Leila Bakery.