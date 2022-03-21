These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Festival season is here as this week’s event lineup offers three. One celebrates beer, another, Dallas cuisine, and the third, the state of Texas with food, drinks, and music. Also on the list is Texas wine tasting, a Saturday morning social run followed by brews and breakfast, a tea inspired by a Netflix hit, and the launch of a brand new brunch — Dallas’ most important meal of the week.

Thursday, March 24

Cheramie Wine Tasting at Garden Café

The Historic Junius Heights neighborhood restaurant will host a complimentary wine tasting featuring black woman- and Marine Corps veteran-owned winery, Cheramie Wine from Texas. The tasting will start at 5 pm and reservations are recommended.

Food and Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum

More than three dozen Dallas chefs will be serving delectable dishes during this evening tasting event in the gardens of the Dallas Arboretum. The $149 ticket ($129 for members) also includes wine and beer. Sip and stroll amid the 500,000 blooming bulbs while tasting dishes from Knife Dallas, Meddlesome Moth, Fearing’s, Trompo, and more. The event will run from 7-9 pm.

Saturday, March 26

Spill The Tea - A Bridgerton-Inspired Affair at Hotel Crescent Court

Caveat: This event is sold out, but fans of the Netflix hit Bridgerton (which begins season 2 on March 25) will want to pencil in future dates for the same affair. Organizers promise a "swoon-worthy spread of delightful treats in a stunning setting," including promenading in the gardens, live musicians serenading with the show's soundtrack, and a menu approved by Lady Whistledown herself. Reservations are $100 plus tax and service fee, or $135 with endless champagne. Tickets include a special welcome cocktail, two tea selections, an array of tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries served with house-made strawberry preserves and clotted cream. The event is happening several times over three weekends. Tickets to the seatings March 26-28 are sold out; as of press time, there are tickets left for April 2 and April 9-10.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company Social Run/Walk

Runners and walkers alike will enjoy this leisurely, “three-ish-mile” social stroll followed by brews and breakfast. Tickets (which must be purchased in advance) are $30 and include the untimed run, three Deep Ellum Brewing draft beers, and a hot breakfast. Check-in begins at 7:30 am with the run to start at 8:30 am (or earlier if desired). Last call for breakfast is at 11 am.

Brunch Launch at Harper’s

The globally-inspired steakhouse — popular for its fully enclosable patio called The Glass Room — will launch brunch service with a party. The debut will treat guests to a complimentary glass of champagne and DJ music to set the vibe. Menu highlights include whole lobster Benedict, Japanese pancakes with blueberry compote, and brunch spreads for sharing like brioche French toast and oak-smoked salmon. The celebration will run from 11 am-4 pm.

Texas Forever Fest

Celebrate the food and music of Texas during this all-day, family-friendly festival in Plano. The event will take place at Haggard Park from 11 am to 6 pm and admission is free. There’ll be food trucks and festival fare, along with live music by Texas country artists including Pat Green, Walt Wilkins, and Roger Creager. Festival-goers can also sample Texas beer and spirits during the Spirits of Texas Tasting at the nearby historic Saigling House. Choose between Sunrise Samples (served from 11 am-2:30 pm) and Sunset Samples (served from 2:30 pm-6 pm). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the event and include around 20 two-ounce samples. Or get the all-day tasting pass for $40 in advance or $45 at the event.

Big Texas Beer Fest

Set to take place at the Fair Park Automobile Building, the Big Texas Beer Fest is in its 10th year and will feature more than 500 beers, ciders, seltzers, and more from about 100 breweries. Patrons will find rare selections not available on store shelves. Note that tickets typically sell out in advance. Tickets range from the $42 general admission entry at 3 pm to the $75 VIP entry at 2 pm. Both include sampling cards for 12 two-ounce tastes, but more sampling cards may be purchased for only $2 each. The event will run until 7 pm.