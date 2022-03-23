H-E-B and Central Market launch $1 million donation campaign in support of Ukraine

Whether stepping up during the pandemic or the 2021 snowstorm, H-E-B consistently supports Texas communities in times of need. Now, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, including Dallas subsidiary Central Market, are stepping up for the people of Ukraine.

H-E-B has unveiled a new campaign to work with nonprofit organizations providing critical aid to the Ukrainian people.

“Along with the rest of the world, we’re witnessing with heavy hearts the senseless violence and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine,” says a March 15 release. “Since the armed conflict erupted in the eastern European country, customers from across Texas have asked H-E-B for ways they can help.”

H-E-B has dedicated $100,000 to Save the Children, an organization working to meet the urgent needs of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine and across the region. The gift will go toward the organization’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which helps provide children and families with immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits, baby items, winter coats, and cash assistance.

Customers at H-E-B and Central Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth and across Texas can also make $1, $3 and $5 donations to Save the Children at the register when checking out.

H-E-B has also committed $100,000 each to UNICEF and the Global FoodBanking Network’s Emergency Response Fund, which works with the European Food Banks Federation to deliver food to people inside Ukraine and those fleeing to neighboring countries.

In San Antonio, the company gifted $50,000 to Ukrainian San Antonio, a nonprofit working to gather supplies and funds for Razom for Ukraine, which provides humanitarian aid in war torn parts of Ukraine.

And, notes the release, H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt also made a personal donation totaling $500,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In total, the company’s gifts will contribute $1 million to nonprofit partners working to provide relief to Ukraine.

“Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people as they fight to protect their homes and flee the violence that has come to their country,” says Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of public affairs, diversity, and environmental affairs, in the release.

“Many Texans and H-E-B Partners have connections to Ukraine, and we want to do our part to show our support. We hope H‑E‑B’s donations, along with giving from our loyal customers, will help these dedicated organizations provide important aid to children and families affected by this conflict.”