Whole Foods Market adds one more store to its Dallas-Fort Worth tally

The northerly city of McKinney is about to get that amenity that every northerly city desires: its own Whole Foods Market.

The Austin-based grocery chain will open a location in a new mixed-use development called West Grove, located at the southeast corner of US Highway 380 and Custer Road. Set to break ground in 2022, it will include retail, restaurants, and entertainment, as well as 420 residential units, 55,000 square feet of office space, and a park.

This will be the first location in McKinney, and the 15th Whole Foods Market in DFW. The closest is one near Allen, in the Shops at Fairview, which opened in 2010.

McKinney is the new supermarket darling: It's also in line to get an H-E-B store, only the third city in DFW to get one. If you're a supermarket junkie, you want to consider relocating to McKinney about now.

West Grove was designed through a public-private partnership between De La Vega Capital and Development and the city of McKinney, and will be designed "to bring people and a growing city together," says De La Vega Capital and Development president and CEO Artemio De La Vega in a statement. He calls Whole Foods Market "the perfect addition."

"A central greenspace and a considered mix of open-air, experience-driven retail and restaurant spaces will cultivate a sense of community, where visitors can connect meaningfully with each other and their natural environment," Artemio De La Vega says.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller says that "McKinney is a community that understands the importance of taking care of ourselves, and with a focus on health and wellbeing, we are thrilled to be adding Whole Foods Market to our city."

West Grove will feature open-air paseos, outdoor decks, landscaping, and "thoughtful" lighting details. A two-acre park will be the centerpiece.

The eastern portion of the development will feature The Hub, an indoor/outdoor restaurant and entertainment space, with a central lawn and performance stage for live music, movie nights, and fitness classes.