COVID-19-friendly pizzeria from Dallas takes it to-go to Arlington

Arlington must be thanking its lucky stars because it's about to get a new pizzeria concept from Dallas: Zalat Pizza will open its first location in Arlington, in a former Firehouse Subs location at 1805 N Collins St. #141.

This location will function as a "ghost kitchen," strictly serving takeout through Zalat's website or delivery via third party delivery apps.

According to a release, it'll open on April 5. It's the second location in Tarrant County, following one that opened on Foch Street in Fort Worth's West Seventh District in 2019.

"We are excited to offer a more convenient location for our fans living in Arlington who have been driving to Fort Worth to get their Zalat fix,” says founder/CEO Khanh Nguyen in a statement. "We have had great success with our ghost kitchen model this year and believe our customers in Arlington will enjoy eating our craft pizzas in the comfort of their own homes too!"

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in Dallas in 2015 and became popular due to its late-late-night hours IE staying open until 4 am on weekends. The new Arlington location will be a little more tame, open until midnight Monday-Saturday and 10 pm on Sunday.

They're known for unique combinations such as the Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, and Pineapple Express. They've also trademarked a sauce called Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch.

They started their ghost kitchen concept in April 2020, not long after the pandemic hit, with a location they opened on Lemmon Avenue, then opened a second ghost kitchen concept in Plano in September.