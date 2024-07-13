This week's hot headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. 3 Dallas restaurants doing soft-serve, pastry, chicken all debut on same day. Saturday, July 6 was a day that will go down in history in Dallas' restaurant scene, as it marked three long-awaited debuts. One was a new soft-serve ice cream shop with a twist in Bishop Arts. Another was a spinoff of a buzzy fried chicken place. The third: the re-opening of a beloved East Dallas bakery.
2. Dallas seeks volunteers to track the hottest neighborhoods in the city. The City of Dallas is seeking volunteers on a project to measure how hot it is. The one-day project will take place on August 10, and will map "heat island areas" in more than a dozen neighborhoods across the city.
3. Dallas music veteran to open record store and gear shop in Deep Ellum. For over two decades, creative entrepreneur and arts impressario Mike Ziemer has worn several hats in Dallas-Fort Worth’s music scene. In August, he plans to champion Deep Ellum’s rich musical history with the opening of Corner Store Records, a new record store that will open at 2952 Commerce St. in the space previously occupied by Dope Ellum.
4. Craft Beer Cellar in Dallas' Lakewood to shutter after 8 years. A unique shop in Dallas dedicated to craft beer is closing: Craft Beer Cellar, which had been open in Lakewood for eight years, will close at the end of July.
5. DART to begin testing new Silver Line between Richardson and Plano. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is about to begin testing the new Silver Line — the 26-mile regional rail service that will cross from Plano to Grapevine with a final connection at DFW Airport. Silver Line revenue service is expected to begin in late 2025 to early 2026. But according to a release, they'll start testing trains on Monday, July 21.