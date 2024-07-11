Weekend Event Planner
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
There might not be a ton of new events happening in and around Dallas this weekend, but the ones appearing below pack quite the punch. They include two comedians, a trio of concerts, a unique performing arts performance, a trio of local theater productions, and a huge baseball showcase.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, July 11
Improv Arlington presents Marcello Hernández
Marcello Hernández is a Cuban/Dominican stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who's currently a featured player on Saturday Night Live. Doing stand-up since he was 18 years old in 2016, he has opened for headliners such as Tim Dillon, Jim Breuer, Mark Viera, Gilbert Gottfried, and more. He'll perform four times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.
Ben Platt in concert
These days, it seems like many singers want to be actors and vice versa, with Ben Platt as a prime example. To be fair, Platt has combined acting and singing from the start of his career, rising to fame with starring roles in Broadway musicals like The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Pitch Perfect film series. He's been pursuing a music career since 2019, releasing three albums, including the new Honeymind. He'll perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, joined by special guest Brandy Clark.
Prism Movement Theater presents La Maupin: The French Abomination
La Maupin is a tale of love and tragedy set in 17th century France but wrapped up in a high-octane punk rock meets Vanity Fair package. It is based on the true story of Julie D’Aubigny, the bisexual duelist and opera singer who was famous for dueling men and wooing their women. Through a beautiful mix of sword fighting and dance, the show details her journey to find happiness as a queer woman way ahead of her time. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will have three performances through Saturday in Hamon Hall at Winspear Opera House.
Friday, July 12
Improv Addison presents Tommy Davidson
Tommy Davidson’s range, from stand-up comedy and acting to music accomplishments, have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.
Dallas Theater Center presents Disney's The Little Mermaid
Dallas Theater Center presents a large-scale Public Works version of the classic Disney musical, The Little Mermaid, in a production uniquely created for the people of Dallas, with the people of Dallas, and by the people of Dallas. 200 community members of all ages, many appearing onstage for the first time, will come together with DTC’s professional artists to retell the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. The production runs through August 4 at Wyly Theatre.
Deana Carter in concert
Country singer Deana Carter isn't exactly a one-hit wonder; she's more like a one-album wonder. Her 1995 debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, went five times platinum on the strength of three No. 1 hits: "Strawberry Wine," "We Danced Anyway," and "How Do I Get There." While her next two albums sold relatively well, she hasn't reached those heights since, and her last album, Southern Way of Life, came out in 2013. She'll play at Longhorn Ballroom.
Richardson Theatre Centre presents One Slight Hitch
When it comes to something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue, few brides expect the something old to be an uninvited ex-lover. It’s Courtney's wedding day, and her mom, Delia, is making sure that everything is perfect. The groom is perfect, the dress is perfect, and the decorations (assuming they arrive) will be perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings. And then all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect. The production runs through July 28 at Richardson Theatre Centre.
Uptown Players presents The Prom
The hit Broadway musical The Prom is an uplifting and heartwarming story that celebrates love, acceptance, and the transformative power of standing up for what is right. It follows the journey of Emma, a high school student who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. However, when the school's conservative PTA board cancels the prom to avoid controversy, a group of eccentric Broadway actors decides to rally behind Emma and travel to her small town to help her fight for inclusion. The regional premiere of the musical runs through July 28 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Saturday, July 13
Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend
Globe Life Field in Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers, will play host to its first MLB All-Star Game next Tuesday, and there will be multiple related events leading up to the game. Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium (the Rangers' former stadium), running Saturday through Tuesday, will be a baseball theme park, where fans can immerse themselves in MLB activations and culture. Other official events at Globe Life Field include the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, featuring 50 HBCU players; MLB All-Star Saturday, featuring top prospects showing off their skills and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game; and Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and T-Mobile Home Run Derbyon Monday.
Sunday, July 14
New Kids on the Block in concert
It'll be an '80s music extravaganza at Dos Equis Pavilion, as former boy band New Kids on the Block headlines the "Magic Summer" Tour. They'll be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites, and magical surprises.They will be joined by fellow '80s icons Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.