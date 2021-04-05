Celebrity chef David Chang debuts fried chicken sandwiches in Dallas

One of America's most famous chicken sandwiches is coming to Dallas via celebrity chef David Chang: Called Fuku, it's a ghost kitchen concept featuring fried chicken sandwiches and tenders which will debut in Dallas on April 6.

That means Dallasites will soon be chowing down on chicken sandos, chicken fingers, and fries via third party delivery apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates. Originally made with thigh meat, Fuku switched its recipe to utilize white meat chicken breast in 2020.

Chang, a multiple James Beard Award winner and founder of the New York-based Momofuku restaurant empire, initially developed the Fuku chicken sandwich as an off-the-menu special at Momofuku Noodle Bar. Fuku opened as a dedicated concept in New York 2015; it has since expanded via ghost kitchen to Baltimore, Washington D.C., Miami/Fort Lauderdale, and Philadelphia.

Options include:

spicy fried chicken sando topped with pickles and mayo

the "knockout" sando topped with knockout sauce (described as "creamy, tangy, and savory"), shredded cabbage, and pickles

the C.B.R. topped with bacon, ranch, and pickles

the sweet and spicy sando

Chicken tenders come regular or sweet and spicy. Four dipping sauces and waffle fries round out the offerings.

The venture is a partnership between Chang and Reef Technology, which operates ghost kitchens across the country; they're debuting the concept in Houston on the same day as Dallas.

"We're thrilled to let our Texan fans know we’re finally making our way to the Lone Star State," says Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku, in a statement. "Through this delivery-only model, we're able to introduce Fuku to Dallas and Houston in a safe and controlled way, allowing Fuku fans to enjoy it from the comfort of home."

Chang's entry marks the second celebrity chef doing a ghost kitchen concept in Dallas, following Guy Fieri, who debuted Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant featuring wings, burgers, and the like, in February.