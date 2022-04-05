Dirty Bones sports bar brings the wings to Dallas' Victory Park

There's a wing joint coming to Victory Park: Dirty Bones, a sports bar from Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts (Harper's, Vidorra, Citizen, etc.), will open at 1701 Payne St. #150, on the ground floor of the Victory Place Apartments building.

According to a release, it'll open on April 18, bringing "wings, sports, and spirits," and will be open for lunch and dinner, with late night hours, cuz that is how Milkshake Concepts rolls.

The menu will feature wings in a choice of more than 20 sauces and dry rubs, with some over-the-top options including peanut butter & jelly, and 24 karat gold sauce.

There will also be salads, burgers, and chicken sandwiches plus shareable starters such as:

Flaming Hot Cheeto Fried Pickle Spears

Dirty Tots

Shoestring Onion Tower

Milkshake Concepts co-founder & CEO Imran Sheikh notes in a statement that Dirty Bones has an advantageous location right across from the American Airlines Center, and describes their wings as "the best wings imaginable."

They're calling this opening a "relocation," since Dirty Bones originally opened in Fort Worth's Crockett Row at West 7th district one year ago. They seem to have floundered in the pandemic, and Yelp indicates that the Fort Worth location was locked out in January 2022. But Milkshake Concepts is shaking it off and moving on.

The release doesn't mention it but the main photo on their website shows not wings but a row of young ladies in midriff tops, so this seems to be kind of their Hooters riff. Guys, come on, you're better than this.

The company was founded in 2015 by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, and it's current concepts include Harper's, Vidorra, Citizen, Serious Pizza, Dirty Bones, and Sky Rocket Burger, plus two new concepts: Layer Cake in Nashville and The Finch in Dallas, and yet more concepts slated to open in Grand Prairie in Fall 2022.